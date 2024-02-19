Exploring the Key Players Shaping the Healthcare Information Systems Industry

Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book – Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Automation Systems, Laboratory Informatics and Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Electronic Health Records Market Report Highlights

The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market size was valued at USD 29.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023-2030.

The web-based EHR segment dominated the overall revenues share as of 2023 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. A high adoption rate by physicians is expected to boost the market growth

The ambulatory use segment which includes physician clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of ambulatory care centers globally

The acute care segment held a considerable market share of about 45.0% in the market due to government initiatives for the adoption of EHRs

North America held a major market share as of 2023, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as favorable government initiatives regarding population health management

The U.S. is dominating the market in North America due to the presence of established players in the country

The industry participants are focusing on product launch, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain the competition

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, such as Indonesia, China, and India

Patient Engagement Solution Market Report Highlights

The global Patient Engagement Solutions Market size was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on delivery type, the web and cloud-based segment emerged as the largest segment in 2023 as it supports hassle-free information flow between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, bulk data can be stored in these platforms and accessed remotely

Based on component, the software and hardware segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 62.7% in 2023, owing to the continuous development of patient engagement solutions and increasing applications in health and wellness, patient education, and chronic disease management

Based on therapeutic area, the chronic disease management segment dominated the market in 2023. The growth is attributed to the rising in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases

Based on functionality, the communication segment dominated the market in 2023 as it forms the core of any patient engagement solution. Market players are continuously releasing upgrades and new features to enhance offerings. For instance, in November 2020, Cerner partnered with WELL Health Inc. to boost the communication capabilities of its patient portal- HealtheLife.

Based on end-use, the providers segment dominated the market due to increasing adoption of patient and customer engagement solutions that promote widespread coverage and enable value-based care delivery

North America dominated the global market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of m-health and electronic health records (EHRs) and growing investments in patient engagement software by major companies

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations & partnerships are continuously adopted by these companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players operating in the Healthcare Information Systems Industry are:

eClinicalWorks

Philips Healthcare

Hewlett Packard

Carestream Health

Novarad Corporation

