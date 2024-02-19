Coconut Water Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Trends, Growth Drivers

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Coconut Water Market. The report features insights into the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2020 to 2030.

Future Business Insights’ research team is gathering data and conducting market studies in order to generate various Coconut Water Market estimates and predictions on a regional, national, and international scale. They investigated the Coconut Water Market and produced trustworthy and relevant insights by applying a number of business information sources, such as market statistics and merger estimates.

Because health-conscious clients choose natural, hydrating beverages, the market for coconut water is expanding rapidly. Coconut water is particularly popular due to its revitalising flavour, electrolyte content, and potential health advantages. As consumers become more aware of the nutritional benefits of the beverage, manufacturers are developing novel variations, propelling market growth in a number of countries throughout the world.

Segmentation

Nature

Conventional

Organic

Application

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Breakfast Cereal

Dairy Products

Sauces and Salads

Other Food Products

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Tea & Coffee

Other Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Nutraceutical

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Retail

Flavour

Unflavored/Original

Flavored

Sales Channel

B2B/Direct

B2C/Indirect

Global

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Southeast Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Coconut Water Market Outlook & Key Findings

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts positive growth for global coconut water market at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2030

Consumer preferences are shifting towards natural beverages hence big manufacturers are offering packaged coconut water drinks and beverages to gain traction

Over 70% of coconut water accounts for original/ unflavored. Despite availability in various flavors, regular coconut water will remain consumer favorite, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, finds FMI

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

