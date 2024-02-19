Air-Dried Food Market Set to Reach US$146.4 Billion by 2033: Exploring Growth Drivers, Trends, and Market Opportunities

By 2022, the market for air-dried food is projected to be worth US$ 92.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2032.

People are more willing than ever before, according to market studies, to pay a premium for healthful food. Without the use of chemical additives, air drying food helps to preserve nutrients while extending shelf life.

Key Companies Profiled

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Berrifine A/

La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

More generally speaking, it is a process of evaporation that helps rid moisture from food thus eliminating the risk of contamination due to bacteria, mold, or yeast.

Foray of novel and advanced packaging technologies is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers are adopting these advanced techniques to air dry food and make them available at a commercial scale. Packaging also helps improving the longevity of the food item.

Dehydrating food is practiced in both household and commercial levels. Market today has several machines, both indigenous and high-end, available for dehydrating smaller quantities of food for home consumption. Commercially, some of the leading food producers use air drying techniques to manufacture ready-to-eat and ready-for-consumption packaged foods.

This is another chief driver of the market. According to FMI, despite their hectic lifestyle, consumers are looking for convenient food that have high nutritive value.

Furthermore, awareness pertaining to health and wellness has made them wary about preservatives used in frozen or packaged food. This invariably creates a market, ready to accept the air drying technology that offers better convenience without compromising on the overall quality of food.

FMI in its recent report studies various factors impacting the trajectory of the air-dried food market. It covers factors driving growth and those restraining it. The report also uncovers hidden opportunities for market players. It offers key insights into the market. Some of these are:

Rising commercial application will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed in the air-dried food market

Coffee beans are expected to comprise leading market share in terms of products

Europe is expected to dominate the global market, however, demand from Asia Pacific is poised to surge considerably over the coming years

Air-dried fruits have become a highly popular and high-energy snacking option among consumers

Who is winning?

The global air-dried food market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, which has rendered it fragmented. Therefore the market is witnessing frequent product launches besides strategic collaborations as companies aim at gaining competitive advantage. Evidently, they are also under pressure to maintain competitive pricing.

FMI profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global air-dried food market. These include DMH Ingredients, Inc., Dehydrates Inc., Berrifine A, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., Nestle S.A., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Air-Dried Food Market By Category

By Technique, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Hot Air-dried Food

Freeze-dried Food

By Product, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Spices

Meat & Seafood

Others

By Form, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Powder

Granules

Flakes

By End-user, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

Processed Food Industry

HoReCa Sector

Household

Others

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air-dried food market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder & granule, chunks & pieces, and flakes. In terms of end user, the market can be bifurcated between commercial and household sectors. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, and the Middle East and Africa

