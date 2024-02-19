Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Envisions US$ 68.95 Million Valuation by 2032, Fueled by Resilient 5.3% CAGR

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market is poised for impressive expansion, with a projected valuation of US$ 68.95 million by 2032, compared to US$ 37.1 million in 2022. This notable growth is underpinned by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the forecasted period, indicating the market’s dynamic and promising nature.

A primary driver propelling this surge is the escalating demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient centrifugal water pumps. With the escalating energy costs, consumers and industries alike are increasingly mindful of their energy consumption and environmental impact. In response to this heightened awareness, there is a growing preference for water pumps that not only ensure effective water circulation but also achieve this goal with reduced energy consumption. Centrifugal water pumps, recognized for their efficiency, are ideally positioned to meet this demand, thereby fueling the market’s robust growth. This trajectory underscores the market’s strategic alignment with the evolving landscape of energy efficiency and sustainability in water circulation solutions.

Request Our Sample Report Now And Propel Your Business Forward. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eg-704

The below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market is predicted to expand owing to the surging investments in infrastructure and increased construction activities. Owing to the expansion of the water supply network and a surge in agriculture initiative operations, there is a rising demand for these water pumps. Over the assessment period, a phenomenal rise in demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient centrifugal water pumps can be seen attributing to the rising energy costs and increasing environmental consciousness among end users.

Key Takeaways:

With the help of technological advancements, the performance of a below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump in the market is anticipated to bolster, making it efficiently usable in several downstream applications. Furthermore, they save a chunk of money by not put hefty investments and setting up supplementary equipment like pulsation dampeners.

Attributing to its corrosion-resistant design, the below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps efficiently operate in environments where conventional pumps degrade rapidly. Over the assessment period, the demand for below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps is likely to increase due to rising energy costs and increasing environmental consciousness among end users.

These pumps are massively used in several end-use industries that allow producers, distributors, and users of chemicals to transport a wide range of fluids under diverse conditions, including ones that would quickly destroy other pumps.

More than 50% of all the pumps sold around the globe are below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps. These pumps are majorly utilized in both small as well as large-scale industrial applications including power, wastewater treatment , and chemicals.

and chemicals. Over the projection period, a reasonable surge in the sales of below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps witnessed owing to their efficiency, which is ideal for home and agricultural applications. This is resulting in a surging need for new water sources all over the world.

As compared to various other pumping methods, below 30 Hp centrifugal chemical pumps have a good energy efficiency rating. Due to this, they have a big advantage over other pump designs in the market.

Purchase Premium Report Now To Be A Frontrunner In Evolution: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/704

Competitive Landscape:

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market is massively consolidated, as prominent regional and local players account for a collective revenue share of around 70% of the total centrifugal water pump market in the country.

Key Players in Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market are Grundfos, KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc, Wilo SE, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda S.p.A, Omega Egypt Co.

Key Segments:

By Application:

Industrial

Agriculture

Domestic

By Product:

Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

By Capacity:

0.5 Hp (minimum)

30 Hp (maximum)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Order Your Custom Report To Navigate Complex Terrain Of Regional Segments. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-eg-704

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube