Global Electronic Stethoscope Industry Soars Towards a Remarkable US$ 369 Million Milestone by 2029, Boasting a Solid 6.1% CAGR | Says FMI

The Global Electronic Stethoscope Industry is currently riding a wave of unprecedented success, marking a spectacular 7.2% growth in sales throughout 2022. This growth, a significant leap from the half-a-million units sold in 2018, has become a beacon of optimism within the industry, foreshadowing a substantial incremental opportunity of US$ 170.9 million between 2022 and 2029.

The surge in electronic stethoscope sales is a testament to the increasing embrace of cutting-edge medical technology. Healthcare professionals and medical practitioners worldwide are swiftly recognizing the myriad advantages offered by electronic stethoscopes. These sophisticated devices boast enhanced sound quality, seamless wireless connectivity, and advanced diagnostic capabilities, revolutionizing the way healthcare is administered and diagnostics are conducted.

Key Manufacturers Continue to Strategize on New Product Launches in Global Electronic Stethoscope Industry Landscape

Almost 2/5th of the total adoption of electronic stethoscopes is registered at hospitals, the report underscores that there has been significant adoption by medical institutes in the recent past. In the next few years, medical institutes and ambulatory surgical centers are likely to create multiple opportunities for manufacturers of electronic stethoscopes.

More than half of the overall sales are accounted for by amplifying electronic stethoscopes, as indicated by FMI’s analysis. While amplifying electronic stethoscopes provides results as accurate as digitizing electronic stethoscopes, the latter is associated with high maintenance owing to the presence of multiple electronic components. Amplifying electronic stethoscopes are thus expected to observe significant growth in revenue in the coming years.

According to the report, the market attractiveness of amplifying stethoscopes is strongly backed by the increasing number of launches of new electronic stethoscopes by several small- and medium-sized companies. Electronic stethoscopes are rapidly replacing conventional variants across developed countries, predominantly owing to accelerated regulatory approvals.

Korea had launched the first wireless stethoscope for medical use.

Eko had launched the first Android–connected digital stethoscope.

In April 2018, Steth IO launched a digital smartphone-enabled stethoscope.

According to the report, approximately 60% of the electronic stethoscopes that are sold are enabled with Bluetooth technology and an integrated chestpiece system. The former is however poised to witness a higher rate of adoption over the coming years.

North America Continues to Lead the Global Electronic Stethoscope Industry

North America holds a considerable revenue share in the electronic stethoscope market. With advancements in technology and the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, electronic stethoscopes are being widely used in the region. Their ability to provide amplified sound output as well as reduce external sound makes it easy for medical professionals to detect sounds and provide proper treatment to patients.

FMI’s study has profiled some of the key companies operating in the global electronic stethoscopes market, including Eko Devices, eKuore, GlobalMed, 3M, Welch Allyn, Ambisea Technology Corp., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HD Medical, Thinklabs, ADInstruments, and Cardionics Inc.

Global Electronic Stethoscope Industry by Category Product:

Amplifying Stethoscopes

Digitizing Stethoscopes

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Medical Camps

Catheterization Laboratories

Application:

Integrated Chest-Piece System

Wireless Transmission System (Bluetooth)

Integrated Receiver Head-Piece System

Other

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

