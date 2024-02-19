Global Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Industry Rockets with a 5.9% CAGR, Envisioned to Attain US$ 3.37 Billion by 2029 | FMI Reports

In 2022, the Global Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Industry is valued at approximately US$2.38 billion and is expected to witness robust growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2022 and 2029. The industry is anticipated to achieve a remarkable valuation of US$ 3.37 Billion by 2029, driven by the escalating prevalence of mucopolysaccharidosis (MSP) on a global scale.

The landscape of mucopolysaccharidosis treatment remains dynamic, with various geographical regions adopting standardized treatment approaches for the condition. Despite these advancements, there is a lack of universally accepted treatment patterns for mucopolysaccharidosis, a rare disease that resides within a complex, diverse, and ever-evolving medical domain. The scarcity of medical and scientific data related to mucopolysaccharidosis presents a substantial challenge.

The treatment and diagnosis of mucopolysaccharidosis demand intricate management, including long-term care, rehabilitation support, and a continuous treatment plan. Recognizing the intricacies of this rare disease, the Global Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Industry is poised to address these challenges and shape the future of rare disease management.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5880

Research Activities Uplift Stem Cell Therapy Application in Global Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Industry

In the present scenario, the drugs that are considered for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, such as aldurazyme, naglazyme, vimizim, elaprase, mepsevii, and hunterase, are the only regulated and recommended drugs present in the market. These drugs fall under enzyme replacement therapies, however, with present research initiatives for stem cell therapies, the latter is considered a prominent mucopolysaccharidosis treatment. Clinical research shows that stem cell transplantation covers a large area that is not covered with the more frequently recommended practice of enzyme replacement therapies, which changes the current market structure for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, prioritizing the latter.

Stem cell therapy is a therapeutic option for mucopolysaccharidosis patients suffering from a severe phenotype, as research shows the method can preserve neurocognition or can even help break the progressive neurodegeneration. The method is provided with strict selection criteria, which is followed by maintained regulations. Research shows that stem cell therapy as a treatment option is gaining popularity among healthcare professionals for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which can be attributed to the relation of its better reach towards a normal health condition for the patient.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Remains Lucrative for Market Investors

As per further assessments of the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market, it has been difficult to collect epidemiological data about rare diseases, especially mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which is likely to impede the actual estimation of the economic burden associated with the condition. The cost estimation for each mucopolysaccharidosis treatment type is affecting and, in turn, creating a more vulnerable situation for the businesses and disrupting research & development activities for each company.

Reach Out to Our Analyst For Your Queries

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5880

Enzyme replacement therapy is the most attractive segment for investors, however, the unavailability of reimbursement plans and precise treatment plans is encouraging most patients in developing regions to opt for symptomatic treatments instead of enzyme replacement therapy, which is still considered to be the standard mucopolysaccharidosis treatment.

Key Players Focus on Clinical Research of Treatment Models

The report segments the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market into seven regions to elaborate on the regional trends of the treatment plan. Major players are focusing on increasing their market share in the Asia Pacific market through strategic collaborations with regional research institutes. There is a lack of awareness about rare diseases among the general public as well as in medical healthcare facilities in several emerging economies. According to a survey and industry report, it takes patients in the US an average of 7.6 years and patients in the UK an average of 5.6 years to receive a proper diagnosis. Moreover, it involves a team of healthcare professionals to get the right mucopolysaccharidosis treatment and diagnosis pattern for reported cases.

Manufacturers are in the process of introducing a considerable number of mucopolysaccharidosis treatment options, which are currently under clinical trials. An estimated 160 and above clinical trials are being performed for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment. Thus, ensuring that the manufacturers take this mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market to be lucrative and potential rich in terms of revenue. Medical research institutes play an important role in this particular market. They are expected to be the bridge between treatment plans and economical solutions for manufacturers, thus leaving an explicable and lucrative model for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5880

The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market includes companies such as BioMarin Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A., and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin accounts for a significant value share in the present mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market. The currently existing promising drug types are expected to face competition from emerging candidates. In addition, the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment products of other companies, such as Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are also in the pipeline.

Global Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Industry by Category Treatment

Enzyme Replacement Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies Bone Marrow Transplantation Umbilical Cord Blood Transplantation



Type of MPS

MPS I

MPS II

MPS IV A

MPS VI

MPS VII

End User

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Home-infusion

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube