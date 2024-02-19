Global Laser Markings Market to Witness Staggering Growth, Reaching US$ 8.3 Billion by 2033

According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst, the global laser markings market value is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 8.3 billion by 2033. Overall demand for laser marking is anticipated to rise at 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The worldwide laser markings market is projected to rapidly grow, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.8 billion during the assessment period.

Fiber laser marking is expected to remain the highly sought-after type during the assessment period. This is attributable to multiple benefits of fiber laser marking, including high speed and precision.

As per the latest report, the fiber lasers segment is expected to thrive at a CAGR of around 8.8% CAGR through 2033 compared to the 11.0% CAGR registered during the historical period.

Growing awareness about the benefits of laser marking over conventional marking methods and the high adoption of this technology across diverse sectors is expected to boost the target market.

Laser marking is a unique process for marking or engraving different materials using a focused laser beam. It is a non-contact and non-mechanical technology that allows users to create high-precision markings on various materials, including plastics, ceramics, glass, metals, etc.

Increasing adoption of laser markings across sectors such as manufacturing, medical devices, automotive, etc. is projected to fuel market expansion during the assessment period.

Similarly, the rising penetration of automation in the manufacturing sector across the globe is anticipated to uplift laser marking demand through 2033.

Technological advancements in laser sources, software, and scanning systems are leading to the development of more efficient and versatile laser marking solutions. This is expected to further boost growth in the worldwide laser markings industry.

Key Takeaways from the Laser Markings Market Report:

by 2033. Based on type, fiber laser segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% through 2033.

through 2033. By application, machine tool segment is set to progress at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China laser markings industry is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Laser marking demand in South Korea is predicted to increase at 8.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United Kingdom market is forecast to expand at 8.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Japan’s market size is predicted to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

“Integration of laser marking machines into automated production lines along with rapid penetration of smart manufacturing practices is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global laser markings industry. To increase their sales and gain profits, key companies are focusing on developing compact and high-performance laser marking systems.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Leading laser marking companies profiled in the report include 600 Group, Acsys Lasertechnik, Arihant Maxsell Technologies, Coherent, Danaher, Epilog Laser, Gravotech, Han’s Laser, IPG Photonics, and Jenoptik among others.

These key players are concentrating on developing more reliable and precise laser sources to improve the laser marking processes. They also use strategies such as mergers, agreements, partnerships, alliances, acquisitions, and facility expansions to expand their presence.

Restraints:

While the Laser Markings Market presents substantial growth opportunities, it is not without challenges. The market faces certain limitations and constraints, which include technological barriers, regulatory hurdles, and cost implications. Market players must navigate these obstacles effectively to realize the market’s full potential.

Recent developments:

In June 2023, SLTL introduced its new IoT-enabled CNC Metal Laser Cutting and Marking Machine at the ACMEE expo.

SLTL introduced its new IoT-enabled CNC Metal Laser Cutting and Marking Machine at the ACMEE expo. In January 2023, IPG Photonics Corporation launched three deep UV lasers for several applications including marking.

IPG Photonics Corporation launched three deep UV lasers for several applications including marking. In January 2023, JML Optical Industries, LLC was acquired by Thorlabs Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Global Laser Markings Market Segmentation

By Type:

Fiber Laser

CO2

Green

Others

By Application:

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Other

By Region: