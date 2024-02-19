Zipper Pouch Market Set to Surpass US$ 3.90 Billion by 2033: Sustainable Solutions and Customization Drive Growth

Zipper pouches are accepted worldwide because they are both re-sealable and re-usable. These products also offer strong barriers to external atmosphere and temperature fluctuations. Applications of zipper pouches in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care industries are gaining traction.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033.
- The United States dominated the market in 2022 holding a 22% share of the global market.
- With a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the market.
- The market in China is expected to proliferate, registering a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.
- Germany accounted for 3.9% of the global market in 2022.
Zipper Pouch Market by Category
By Product Type:
- Stand Up Zipper Pouch
- Flat Zipper Pouch
By Material Type:
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Aluminum Laminates
- Paper
- Others
By Closure Type:
- Slider Zip
- Press to Close
By End Use:
- Food
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Meat, Poultry & Sea Food
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Ready-to-eat food
- Dairy Products
- Cereals
- Pet Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Japan
