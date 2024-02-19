Spine Pain industry in the United States, with expectations to reach an impressive US$ 10.962.7 million by 2033, boasting a CAGR of 10.6%

The spine pain industry analysis in united states is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by a number of factors, including the aging population, rising obesity rates, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the spine pain industry analysis in united states is expected to grow from US$ 3,962.7 million in 2023 to US$ 10.962.7 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The Spine Pain Industry Analysis in United States is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, rising demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatment options, and growing geriatric population. Key players in the industry are focusing on developing innovative products and technologies to meet the growing needs of patients.

Key Takeaways:

The Spine Pain Industry Analysis in United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 10,962.7 million by 2033.

The spinal non-fusion segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, is driving the growth of the spine pain industry.

Rising demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatment options is also contributing to market growth.

Key Drivers:

The following are some of the key drivers of growth in the US spine pain industry:

Aging population: The aging population is a major driver of growth in the spine pain market, as older adults are more likely to experience spine pain due to age-related wear and tear.

Rising obesity rates: Obesity is another major risk factor for spine pain. As obesity rates continue to rise in the US, so too will the demand for spine pain treatment.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Many chronic diseases, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, can also lead to spine pain. As the prevalence of these diseases increases, so too will the demand for spine pain treatment.

Key Companies Profiled:

Zimmer, Inc. (ZimVie Inc.)

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

B Braun (Aesculap, Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Nevro Corp

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix US LLC.

Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.

Precision Spine, Inc.

United States Spine Pain Business Outlook by Category:

By Product Type:

Spinal Fusion Interbody Devices Pedicle Screw System Spinal Plating System

Spinal Non-Fusion Annulus Repair Devices Artificial Disc Replacement Systems Interspinous Process Decompression (IPD) Devices Pedicle Screw-based Dynamic Stabilization Systems

Vertebral Body Replacement Systems

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Epidural Injection

By Pain Type:

Cervical Pain Arm Pain

Thoracolumbar Pain Arm Pain Leg Pain

Lumbar Pain Leg Pain

Sciatic Pain Leg Pain



By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

Southwest

West

