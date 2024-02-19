Global Holter ECG Market is projected to register significant growth, reaching a value of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.6%, states FMI

The global holter ECG market demand is expected to grow from US$ 645.2 million in 2023 to US$ 1.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and technological advancements in Holter ECG devices.

A Holter ECG is a non-invasive test that records the electrical activity of the heart over a 24-hour period. It is used to diagnose and monitor heart conditions such as arrhythmias, heart failure, and coronary artery disease.

The primary driver of the growth in the Holter ECG market is the increasing prevalence of arrhythmia and related cardiac and vascular disorders. The primary causes of these illnesses include advanced age, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and hypertension. The growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF), the associated risk of stroke and cardiovascular diseases, patient awareness of steady ECG recording, and the availability of several efficient ambulatory monitoring devices are all contributing factors to the rising demand for Holter monitors.

Medical professionals anticipate the market for Holter ECG monitors to grow significantly over the course of the forecast period due to a number of factors, such as an increase in the number of elderly people, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the growing demand and adoption of these monitors. But the need for more qualified experts who can precisely monitor the Holter ECG reports might be impeding the market’s expansion for Holter ECGs.

Key Trends Driving the Holter ECG Market:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases: Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths in 2019. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to rise further in the coming years due to aging population, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles. This is driving the demand for Holter ECG devices for diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases.

Rising demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring: Ambulatory cardiac monitoring is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure that allows clinicians to monitor a patient's heart activity while they are engaged in their daily activities. This is in contrast to traditional ECG monitoring, which is performed in a clinical setting. Ambulatory cardiac monitoring is becoming increasingly popular as it allows clinicians to obtain more accurate and detailed information about a patient's heart health.

Technological advancements in Holter ECG devices: Holter ECG devices are becoming increasingly sophisticated and user-friendly. Newer devices are smaller, lighter, and more comfortable to wear. They also offer a wider range of features, such as the ability to record multiple channels of data, detect arrhythmias, and store data for extended periods of time. These technological advancements are making Holter ECG devices more accessible and attractive to patients and clinicians.

Holter ECG Market Key Takeaways 2023-2033

The global Holter ECG market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

The 12-lead product segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to its superior diagnostic capabilities.

The ambulatory segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for remote monitoring of patients with cardiac conditions.

North America is currently the largest market for Holter ECG devices, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region.

Key Companies in the Holter ECG Market:

Royal Philips

Nissha Medical Technologies

Medtronic PLC

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

I Rhythm Technologies Inc.

AliveCor Inc.

Cardiac Insight Inc.

Vital Connect

Prisma Health

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

12-Lead

5-Lead

3-Lead

6-lead

Single-Lead

Others

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

