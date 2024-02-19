3D Scanners Market Anticipates US$ 9.65 Billion Revenue by 2030 with 14.5% CAGR

The 3D scanners market is projected to reach US$ 9.65 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2030. 3D scanners have been witnessing huge adoption for commercial use cases.

In addition, the flexibility of 3D scanning technology to be customized as per professional requirements in several industries has boosted its adoption across prominent end-use industries. Case in point, in the healthcare sector, 3D scanners are leveraged to model body organs in three dimensions, which are utilized to create prosthetics.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the profit margins of electronics manufacturers, globally. As such, players in the 3D scanners market are confronting raw material shortages with weeks of delays, on average. Further, manufacturing and automotive industries are key revenue creators for the 3D scanners market, and the pandemic has severely affected these industries too.

Consequently, the 3D scanners market would witness a notable drop in demand from these industries. A majority of manufacturers are forecasting a decline in sales over the first two quarters of 2020, and over 60% of players are projecting business operations to recover by October 2022.

Key Takeaways from the 3D Scanners Market Report:

3D scanners/hardware will continue to hold the leading market share over the following decade.

Among all the services, 3D design and modeling services are expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the coming years.

Market players continue to capitalize on portable/handheld 3D scanners, while robot-mount 3D scanners offer potential value-capture opportunities.

Short-range (less than 1m) 3D scanners would capture a prominent revenue share; long-range (more than 300.1m) 3D scanners to witness adoption upsurge in the coming years.

Healthcare and manufacturing industries would remain the key end users of 3D scanners; the latter to show the most worthwhile prospects in the near term.

North America continues to engage market players; in East Asia to offer potential growth avenues.

Increasing Usage of 3D Laser Scanners in Collision Detection to Drive Market:

3D scanners are used in collision avoidance as well as in-vehicle navigation applications. These scanners come with features such as high accuracy of recorded measurements, making 3D scanners immensely useful for use cases, including reconstruction and collision detection.

Furthermore, handheld 3D scanners are utilized to record the interiors of damaged vehicles, allowing internal damages to be recorded, measured, and analyzed. As such, 3D scanners tick all the boxes of safety, speed, and flexibility, to offer complete collision detection as well as reduce the impact of traffic flow.

Leading Key Players:



Hexagon AB

Faro Technologies Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Creaform, Inc.

Perceptron Inc.

GOM MBH

Konica Minolta

Maptek Pty Ltd

More Valuable Insights on the 3D scanners Market:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global 3D scanners market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022 to 2030.

To understand the opportunities in the 3D scanners market, the market is segmented based on component (3D scanners/hardware, 3D scanning software, services), type (portable/handheld, desktop-based, fixed-mount, robot-mount), range (short range, medium range, long-range), and end-user (automotive, aerospace & defense, civil & architecture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, others), across six major regions.

3D Scanners Market Segmentation:

By Component:

3D Scanners /Hardware Laser 3D Scanners Optical 3D Scanners Structured-light 3D Scanners

3D Scanning Software

Services 3D Design & Modelling Integration & Deployment Consulting Support & Maintenance



By Type:

Portable/Handheld 3D Scanners

Desktop-based 3D Scanners

Fixed-mount 3D Scanners

Robot-mount 3D Scanners

By Range:

Short Range (Less than 1m) 3D Scanners

Medium Range (1.1m to 300m) 3D Scanners

Long Range (More than 300m) 3D Scanners

By End User:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Civil and Architecture

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

