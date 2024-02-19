Thermic Fluid Market Set to Surge with Over 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

The thermic fluid market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 6.2% between 2022 and 2032. This anticipated surge can be attributed to various factors such as increasing industrialization, burgeoning demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, and advancements in thermal fluid technology. Additionally, stringent regulations promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives further propel market growth. With industries increasingly recognizing the benefits of thermic fluids in various applications such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and food and beverage, the market is expected to witness significant expansion over the forecast period, driving innovation and investment in the sector.

The thermic fluid market has seen significant growth and evolution over the years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient heat transfer systems across various industries. Thermic fluids, also known as heat transfer fluids or thermal oils, play a crucial role in the process industry, ensuring consistent and reliable temperature control in a wide range of applications.

Key Drivers:

  1. Industrialization: The rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India has been a significant driver of the thermic fluid market. As industries expand, the need for efficient heat transfer systems becomes paramount.
  2. Energy Sector: The energy sector, including concentrated solar power (CSP) and geothermal energy, relies heavily on thermic fluids for heat transfer. The increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources has boosted the demand for these fluids.
  3. Chemical Processing: The chemical industry requires precise temperature control in various processes, making thermic fluids indispensable. The development of new chemical compounds and materials has further fueled demand.
  4. Food Processing: In the food processing industry, thermic fluids are used for applications such as frying, baking, and drying. As global food consumption rises, so does the demand for thermic fluids in this sector.

Thermic Fluid Market: Competition Assessment

The FMI’s Thermic Fluid market report provides a dashboard view of major players operating in the Thermic Fluid market. Some of the key players are:

  • Solutia Inc. (U.S.)
  • Dow Chemical’s Co. (U.S.)
  • ExxonMobil (U.S.)
  • Shell Corporation (The Netherlands)
  • BP (U.K.)

Thermic Fluid Market: Key Segmentation

By Type

  • Mineral Oils
  • Silicon and Aromatics
  • Glycols
  • Others

By End-user Industry

  • Food & Beverage
  • Chemical
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Concentrated Solar Power
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa

