Rodent Control Pesticides Market Expected to Witness 6.8% Growth from 2022 to 2032

The global rodent control pesticides market has witnessed significant growth, with its value reaching US$ 5.6 billion in 2021 and projected to escalate to US$ 11.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2032. Future Market Insights, a renowned provider of market research and competitive intelligence, highlights a notable increase in global rodenticide consumption, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% over the past five years. This upward trajectory underscores the escalating demand for effective rodent control solutions, driven by various factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and stringent regulations pertaining to hygiene and safety across diverse sectors.

The increased incidence of transferrable illnesses such as Hantavirus infection, plague, and Lassa fever, which impacts humans, the environment, and wildlife, have been the key factors spurring the sales of Rodent Control Pesticides worldwide. There has been widespread consumption growth for rodent control products in residential, commercial, and industrial settings in the recent past.

Owing to the surge in demand, the market participants are working towards the launch of new products to efficiently reduce the rodent population. The growing number of workplaces, hotels, hospitals, and housing units, as well as a preference for high hygiene standards, are projected to drive demand in the forthcoming years.

Click Here to Request Your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14973

Natural Rodent Control Pesticides are biodegradable and toxic to humans, pets, and wildlife, but they will not pose a threat to domestic animals or humans if consumed by accident. Furthermore, these substances are cost-effective, as they do not fit specific storage, handling, transportation, or disposal system.

Rodent Control Pesticides give efficient and speedy results in the destruction of rodents, which is projected to drive their demand throughout the forecast period. However, rigorous government regulations governing the use of active substances are expected to limit market development in the future years. Rodent Control Pesticides are often offered in the form of pellets, blocks, powder, or spray.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Rodent Control Pesticides Market was valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, Rodent Control Pesticides Market revenue would increase 1.9X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 11.6 Bn in 2032.

In terms of Type, the Anticoagulant Rodent Control Pesticides account for the largest share with a projected CAGR of 7.1%.

In terms of End-Use of Rodent Control Pesticides, revenue through Agriculture is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-21.

US is the dominant region in the Rodent Control Pesticides Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2 Bn, during 2022 – 2032.

Winning Strategy

Rising worries about economic loss caused by rat damage in agricultural areas are expected to fuel market expansion in the future years. Environmental worries over the use of chemicals and their harmful effects on people and other living organisms, on the other hand, are likely to limit demand. As a result, product application is heavily restricted by strict legislation.

In North America and Europe, strict laws governing the use of chemical Rodent Control Pesticides have been enacted. For example, all pesticide products in the United States must be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before they may be marketed to the general public. The EPA regulates these products under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Competitive Environment

The worldwide Rodent Control Pesticides market is fragmented, with a few multinational players and several new firms contending for a fair portion of the market. BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech Inc., PelGar International, JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, and Rentokil Initial plc are among the most active participants. These firms are looking for new markets to expand into, either by releasing a new product line after studying, developing, and field-testing it or by purchasing a manufacturing unit.

Some of the recent developments of key Rodent Control Pesticides providers are as follows:

In September 2020, PelGar announced the launch of Cimetrol super RFU, which is a ready-to-use water-based spray for controlling several flying and crawling insects.

In July 2020, PelGar announced that it has moved its R&D for testing to its head office in Alton, UK

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14973

Market Segments Covered in Rodent Control Pesticides Market Analysis

By Type:

Anticoagulant

Non-anticoagulant

By End-Use:

Pest Control

Agriculture

Warehouse

Household

Urban Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube