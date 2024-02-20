Fitness Apps Market Predicted at US$ 6.8 Billion by 2032 with 19.7% CAGR

The global fitness apps market is worth US$ 1.1 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 19.7% projected from 2022 to 2032. Between 2022 and 2032, the global market is expected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.8 billion.

The fitness App market exploded as a result of the emergence of a global pandemic that prevented people from visiting regular gyms. After COVID-19 caused widespread lockdowns and social alienation, people were encouraged to migrate to virtual training platforms. Due to increased subscriptions, the market is expected to grow at a rate of around 20%, compared to the historical average of 14.6% CAGR.

The fitness app market is expected to grow as people become more conscious of their physical and mental health. Consumers have begun to track their health issues and, based on this information, have begun to make positive lifestyle changes. Additionally, the expanding online network of fitness studios and gyms has aided in the adoption of these apps.

Posting fitness updates on social networking sites also encourages friendly competition. As a result, there will be an increase in the demand for fitness apps. Over the projected period of 2022-2032, the United Kingdom and Japan are expected to provide the most lucrative results, expanding at a CAGR of 26% and 24.4%, respectively.

Key Takeaways from the Fitness Apps Market Report:

The Global Fitness App market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 8.1 Billion by 2032.

The market is expected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.8 Billion in the coming 10 years by growing at a CAGR of nearly 20%.

The exercise & weight loss category is expected to remain the dominant segment, with an estimated growth of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Japan and the UK are anticipated to provide the highest growth opportunity in terms of CAGR of 24.4% and 26% respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

The Fitness Apps market is dominated by several national and international players. They compete on product innovation, quality, brand recognition, trustworthiness, and market presence to offer their services across multiple sectors. Market competitors are improving their goods with modern features to improve functionality and reliability to provide a better consumer experience.

In addition, the market expansion is expected to be aided by the big corporation’s fundamental mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions strategies.

Leading Key Players:



Aaptiv

Adidas

Appinventiv

Applico

Appster

Azumio, Inc

Fitbit Inc.

FitnessKeeper

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Nike

Noom

Under Armour, Inc.

Key developments in the market are:

In October 2021, PEAR Sports acquired Aaptiv to expand its personalized approach to fitness and wellness programming for consumers and employers. The company plans to integrate Aaptiv’s offerings with PEAR Training Intelligence and make it a competitive fitness program service in the market.

In April 2021, Adidas Runtastic collaborated with Tooz Technologies to develop a new immersive running experience for athletes using smart glasses. This marked the start of research on the next-gen wearable technology.

Get Valuable Insights into the Fitness Apps Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Fitness Apps market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Fitness Apps Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

By Platform:

Android

iOS

Others

By Device Type:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

