India Outbound Tourism Market Surges at an Impressive 11.4% CAGR, Eyeing a US$ 44.79 Billion Landscape by 2032 | FMI

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the India outbound tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 15.16 Billion in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at an 11.4% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 44.79 Billion by 2032.

Foreign tourist boards are preparing to accommodate the increasing number of Indians who are travelling overseas and overspending. The initial step is to start direct flights. There is encouraging news from the travel and tourism industry and a slow economy. India is now the outbound market with the most significant growth rate in volume, coming in second only to China.

The South African tourism board agrees that India has emerged as a significant source of international travel. The number of Indian tourists visiting Thailand surpassed 1 million for the first time. Thai Airways has begun offering direct flights between Delhi and Phuket and Mumbai and Phuket to meet the growing demand from Indians seeking vacation and destination wedding locations.

Get Your Sample Report Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15747

Further, the demand for packaged holidays offered by companies such as Cox & Kings is rising as more Indians travel overseas for the first time. Indian travelers are growing more daring and like to customize their travels by selecting unexpected locales and novel activities. To improve the outbound tourist business, the government might take measures like increasing direct links to popular and emerging places, permitting foreign cruise ships to sail in Indian waters, and making deliberate and coordinated efforts on several fronts.

Key Takeaways from the India Outbound Tourism Market Study:

European and North American destinations, is currently dealing with issues like exceptionally long visa processing times and scarce air connectivity with high prices.

Top three tourist destinations for Indians are expected to be Thailand, Singapore, and the U.S.

Business travels and holiday/leisure are the most popular purpose types in the India outbound tourism market

Online booking channels is expected to dominate the India outbound tourism market in terms of booking channel.

Discover the Methodology of the Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15747

Key Players:

Orbit

Thomas Cook

SOTC Kuoni

Raj Travels

In Orbit Tours

Cox and Kings

TCI

Kesari

Travelmart India

Riya Travels

Akbar Travels

BTI Sita

BCD Travels

Mercury Travels

Gold Chip

Kesari

Amadeus ( as per request)

India Outbound Tourism Market By Category

By Purpose Type:

Business

Holiday/Leisure

VFR & Others

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tourism Type

Cultural & Heritage Tourism

Medical Tourism

Eco/Sustainable Tourism

Sports Tourism

Wellness Tourism & Others

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveller

Package Traveller

Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube