China Casino Tourism Market Set for a Robust Growth, Anticipating US$ 22.30 Million with an 8.1% CAGR by 2032 | FMI

China Casino Tourism Market

According to recently published statistics by Future Market Insights (FMI), the China casino tourism market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032, from an anticipated US$ 10.234 million in 2022 to US$ 22.30 million by 2032.

Online gambling is the practise of wagering on casinos and other sports-related events through the use of the internet. Since computer programmes regulate the activity, there is no physical interaction between players when playing online. Sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette, and slot machines are just a few examples of the games that may be played online.

These games can be accessible through a website or downloaded using gambling software on a computer. Due to its accessibility from any smart device, cashless transactions, real-time gambling experience, and ability to set players’ own spending limits, online gambling has become extremely popular in China.

The legalisation of online gambling in China is the main factor driving the industry for this type of gambling. For the purpose of regulating and policing online poker, casinos, and sports betting businesses, the government has adopted new rules and regulations. Consumer interactions with domestic and foreign gambling websites and mobile applications are developing as a result of expanding internet access and increased urbanisation.

 Key Takeaways:

  • Through 2032, Punto Banco is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of Game type.
  • Age-wise, through 2032, demand will continue to increase in the 35 to 50-year-old range.
  • Nearly 15 million tourist visit China for casinos every year.
  • Based on type of tourist, International tourists will continue to grow in the forecasted period.

Key Players

  • Thrillophilia.com
  • Kayak
  • Travel Triangle
  • Veena World
  • Milesandsmilesholidays
  • Tripadvisor
  • TourRadar
  • Holidify Travels Pvt. Ltd.
  • Agoda
  • Yatra.com
  • chinadiscovery.com
  • Expedia, Inc. (as per request)

The China Casino Tourism Market by Category

By Game Type:

  • 3 Card Poker
  • American Roulette
  • Blackjack
  • Casino Stud Poker
  • Dice
  • Punto Banco
  • Others

By Casino Type:

  • Commercial
  • Tribal
  • Limited Stakes
  • I-gaming

By End Users (% of Demand):

  • Gambling Enthusiasts
  • Social Exuberant
  • Dabblers
  • Lottery Loyalists
  • Unengaged Audience

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic
  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveller
  • Package Traveller
  • Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men
  • Women

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years
  • 26-35 Years
  • 36-45 Years
  • 46-55 Years
  • 66-75 Years

