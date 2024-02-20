China Casino Tourism Market Set for a Robust Growth, Anticipating US$ 22.30 Million with an 8.1% CAGR by 2032 | FMI

According to recently published statistics by Future Market Insights (FMI), the China casino tourism market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032, from an anticipated US$ 10.234 million in 2022 to US$ 22.30 million by 2032.

Online gambling is the practise of wagering on casinos and other sports-related events through the use of the internet. Since computer programmes regulate the activity, there is no physical interaction between players when playing online. Sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette, and slot machines are just a few examples of the games that may be played online.

These games can be accessible through a website or downloaded using gambling software on a computer. Due to its accessibility from any smart device, cashless transactions, real-time gambling experience, and ability to set players’ own spending limits, online gambling has become extremely popular in China.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15746

The legalisation of online gambling in China is the main factor driving the industry for this type of gambling. For the purpose of regulating and policing online poker, casinos, and sports betting businesses, the government has adopted new rules and regulations. Consumer interactions with domestic and foreign gambling websites and mobile applications are developing as a result of expanding internet access and increased urbanisation.

Key Takeaways:

Through 2032, Punto Banco is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of Game type.

Age-wise, through 2032, demand will continue to increase in the 35 to 50-year-old range.

Nearly 15 million tourist visit China for casinos every year.

Based on type of tourist, International tourists will continue to grow in the forecasted period.

Request for a Methodlogy:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15746



Key Players

Thrillophilia.com

Kayak

Travel Triangle

Veena World

Milesandsmilesholidays

Tripadvisor

TourRadar

Holidify Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Agoda

Yatra.com

chinadiscovery.com

Expedia, Inc. (as per request)

The China Casino Tourism Market by Category

By Game Type:

3 Card Poker

American Roulette

Blackjack

Casino Stud Poker

Dice

Punto Banco

Others

By Casino Type:

Commercial

Tribal

Limited Stakes

I-gaming

By End Users (% of Demand):

Gambling Enthusiasts

Social Exuberant

Dabblers

Lottery Loyalists

Unengaged Audience

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveller

Package Traveller

Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube