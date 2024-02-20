Exploring the Future of Connected Bathrooms: Smart Bathroom Market Forecast

Smart Bathroom Industry | Forecast 2030

The growing interest among consumers in home automation and the incorporation of smart devices is a significant driver for the growth of the smart bathroom market. Consumers are actively seeking innovative and user-friendly solutions that can enhance their bathroom experiences.

The advancement in technology, notably in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and voice recognition have led to the integration of various smart features into bathroom fixtures and accessories. The development of features like automated temperature regulation, voice-activated lighting, and smart showers, have enticed consumers to consider upgrading their conventional bathrooms.

The growth of smart bathroom solutions is propelled by fast-paced urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development in numerous regions. This progress encourages the widespread adoption of smart technologies in commercial buildings, hotels, and public restrooms. By seamlessly integrating these innovations, such spaces benefit from elevated functionality, improved hygiene standards, and enhanced efficiency.

Smart Toilet Market Insights

The global smart toilet market size to be valued at USD 12.7 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. The rising need for convenient sanitary hygiene products among the consumers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth in the coming years. These products are available in a ceramic toilet arrangement, along with in-built facilities including air dryer and warming water. It has been observed that intelligent bathroom products have become a style statement in developed nations including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France. Furthermore, the industry participants are offering innovative hygiene technologies including UV lighting, auto flush, Bluetooth connectivity, and auto open seat covers to provide better bathroom experience to the consumers.

Smart Faucets Market Insights

The global smart faucets market size was valued at USD 301.9 million in 2018. Shifting consumer preferences towards the smart home technology in a household on account of its high level of convenience and luxury is expected to play a key role in expanding the market size. Moreover, these advanced technologies offer better monitoring and control over water usage in households daily.

Consumer preference has shifted towards smart home technologies including smart faucets, bathrooms, electronic appliances, and even clocks. Smart faucets are gradually gaining popularity in smart home portfolios. These products are equipped with various motion sensors, touch sensors, and temperature gauges that allow customers to effectively control and monitor water consumption in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Smart Shower Market Insights

The global smart shower market size was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing penetration of smart bathroom products in developing as well as developed countries across the globe is augmenting the demand for the smart shower.

The smart shower market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic owing to disruptions in the supply chain, restrictions on the construction sector, travel restrictions, and the shutting down of offline retail channels across the globe. According to the NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association), the average benchmark rating of COVID-19’s impact on the plumbing business is 7.4 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being no impact and 10 being the highest during 2020. In addition, nearly 60% of NKBA members reported experiencing supply chain disruptions, including long lead times, slowing production, and shipping delays. Businesses in the flooring, appliance and cabinet sectors were most impacted by these disruptions.

Bathtub Market Insights

The global bathtub market size was estimated at USD 9.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The global surge in the popularity of contemporary bathroom designs has led to a significant increase in bathroom renovations and home improvement projects in key economies like China, the U.S., and Japan is accelerating the market growth. According to Houzz Inc., a substantial majority of homeowners, around 62%, prioritize upgrades to their home systems, with a strong preference for enhancing their bathrooms. This trend is indicative of a rising demand for versatile, multifunctional bathrooms, coupled with an increasing focus on aesthetic appeal, which is anticipated to be a driving force behind market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Smart bathroom product manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base.

