Market for Tinted Cosmetics is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2,290.0 Million by the End of 2032 | FMI

The global tinted cosmetics market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,500.0 Million in 2022 to US$ 2,290.0 Million by the end of 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Around the globe people apply tinted creams to mask their acne, spots, freckles and pores. Also to create a smooth skin tone even out large pores in their skin. Hypnosis People have become more interested in hypnosis or therapeutic-favoring cosmetic products as they obtain the natural make-up-less look.

Toned cosmetics are less intense than the others because there is no harm to skin health – these products have simple pigments and do not contain any chemical compounds.

The global cosmetics industry was around $380 billion in valuation as of 2019, with face cosmetics holding more than 45% share. Facial cosmetics are also very popular because facial beauty is regarded as the most significant factor.

The lip and cheek tints and eye tints are the next popular tinted cosmetic products. Men and women both are commonly using these products, as they are based on skin complexion. Tinted products for men include moisturizers and serums, which provide additional benefits to the skin. Due to their vast uses, tinted cosmetics are popular among customers.

However, the market is restrained by presence of counterfeit products, regulations on use of chemical ingredients in several countries, and the competition among the top manufacturing brands.

Key Takeaways from the Tinted Cosmetics Market Study

Based on application, face cosmetics category account for around 42% share of the global tinted cosmetics market.

share of the global tinted cosmetics market. By nature of product, the natural segment is expected to grow at a higher pace during the projection period.

North America and Europe will continue to lead the global tinted cosmetics market during the forecast period.

The U.S. tinted cosmetics market is poised to grow at a significant pace over the assessment period.

Demand for tinted cosmetics is expected to rise at a moderate pace across South Korea between 2022 and 2032.

“Changing fashion trends and growing penetration of social media are expected to play a significant role in boosting the tinted cosmetics market during the next ten years. Besides this, development of multifunctional products with natural ingredients will bode well for the market,” says an FMI Analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading players operating in the tinted cosmetics Live Tinted, Nykaa, Ulta, Tint Cosmetics, e.l.f., Lab Series, Maybelline, Lakmé, Oriflame, Nivea, Bobbi Brown, BareMinerals, Kosas, and Rare Beauty among others.

Tinted Cosmetics Category Analysis Segments

By Product Type:

Sunscreens

Moisturizers

Foundation

Cheek or Lip Tints

Balms

Others

By Application:

Face cosmetics

Cheek and Lips cosmetics

Eye cosmetics

Hair cosmetics

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Nature of Product:

Conventional

Natural

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Independent Stores

Online Store

