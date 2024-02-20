Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Dynamics: Charting the Course to 3.4% CAGR by 2029

The global bubble wrap packaging market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 3.8 billion by 2029, driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2029. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for protective packaging solutions across various industries, as businesses prioritize product safety during transit and storage. Bubble wrap packaging, renowned for its cushioning properties, is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting these requirements, contributing to the market’s effervescence and sustained expansion over the forecast period.

Major grocery and retail chain outlets in the United States are actively driving awareness programs aimed at informing consumers about the challenges associated with plastic bags and film recycling, spanning across more than 180,000 establishments. The overarching goal is to cultivate a favorable perception of these retail outlets among consumers. Additionally, certain manufacturers are responding to environmental concerns by offering eco-friendly alternatives, such as bubble wrap packaging. This eco-conscious approach is anticipated to positively influence the sales trajectory of bubble wrap packaging in the foreseeable future, aligning with the growing consumer preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Key Players:

Veritiv Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Jiffy Packaging Co.

Pregis Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd.

Moreover, the growing number of online resellers has motivated major players such as Amazon and Target to develop the best packaging formats to outperform competitors and offer cheaper, faster shipping with specialized packaging methods. Protective packaging, including bubble wrap, and air pillows are favored means of protection, especially for online orders, thus significantly contributing to the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in bubble wrap packaging market are more into customized packaging, especially the eco-friendly ones.

Polycell Corporation is offering oxo-biodegradable eco bubble. It has incorporated Reverte oxo-biodegradable additives into polyethylene resins, which can be degraded up to certain extent.

Jiffy Packaging Co. Limited is providing green bubble, which is made of 50% recyclable materials.

Sealed Air Corporation, in May 2019, did announce acquiring Automated Packaging Systems (leading in designing and production of packaging materials) for the latter to help the former in developing sustainable packaging solutions.

As of now, the global production capacities of bio-plastics is over 2 million tons in terms of volume, with nearly 65% of the volume utilized in the packaging industry. Companies can provide Kraft air bubble mailers and bags, with bubble film (bubble wrap packaging) made from bio-plastic. This will save on the overall cost and reduce the environmental impact of conventional bubble wrap packaging.

Leading the Way: E-Commerce Market Emerges as a Catalyst for the Packaging Industry’s Evolution

In today’s dynamic retail environment, characterized by the shift from traditional hypermarkets to online platforms, the rise of e-commerce is revolutionizing packaging practices. Both manufacturers and retailers are making substantial investments to ensure their products meet high performance standards, recognizing the profound impact that inadequate packaging can have on consumer decisions. The financial repercussions of damaged products are particularly significant for large retailers, underscoring the critical role of effective packaging solutions like bubble wrap in enhancing the consumer experience and safeguarding product integrity. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of mobile devices and the affordability of data have fueled the growth of e-commerce, serving as a major catalyst for the expansion of the bubble wrap packaging market.

Key Segmentations:

By Product:

Bubble Sheets

Bubble Bags/mailers

By Material:

LDPE

HDPE

LLDPE

By End-use: