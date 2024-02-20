Rental Cars Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report 2030

Skip lines with online pre-booking, compare rates across platforms, and prioritize local operators for hidden gems. Embrace fuel efficiency for eco-conscious cruising, and snag insurance add-ons that truly protect the pocket. Remember, the perfect rental is not just about the car, it’s about crafting a stress-free, budget-friendly adventure. Booming tourism and growing urban populations put rental cars in the driver’s seat of growth

Rental Cars Category – Procurement Intelligence

The rental car industry is revving up for a smooth ride, with a projected growth rate of 6.95% from 2023 to 2030. North America accounts for the largest share, fueled by growing city populations eager to explore and experience new adventures.

Companies are stepping on the gas, investing, partnering, and merging to capture a larger share of the road. Remember SIXT? They opened two new branches in the East Coast this year, offering more choices and solidifying their regional presence.

Looking ahead, the future of transportation is all about ditching your own car and hopping on board with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). Think of it as your personal pit crew, planning, booking, and paying for all your travel needs through one app. Public and private transport providers join forces, offering seamless journeys from A to B without the hassle of ownership.

To enhance their technologies to meet growing customer needs, companies are either looking to develop their own platform or trying to partner with those companies that have such offerings. For instance,

In March 2023, Woodford Group and Enterprise Holdings signed a collaboration agreement. Enterprise Holdings declared launching its service in South Africa as part of the cooperation. The company provides point-to-point services, long-term subscriptions, and short-term car rentals with chauffeurs.

In February 2023, Udrive, a pay-per-minute car rental platform, launched a new offering that helps users to explore tourist attractions in the highlights of Dubai. Under this offering, the company is offering an exclusive fleet to and from Hatta.

In January 2023, Hertz signed a public-private partnership with the regulatory body of Denver, Colorado, to accelerate the transition of EVs in the rental industry. The company will switch towards providing rental electric cars contributing towards sustainability.

In October 2022, ERGO partnered with SIXT and agreed to perform a pilot project using a pay-as-you-drive pricing model. Under this partnership, ERGO would offer an exclusive insurance solution that caters to the needs of SIXT’s rental cars in Germany.

The growth of this category is expected to be driven by rising urbanization around the globe. The increasing traffic congestion and tougher automobile ownership laws is a key factor driving this trend. The rising demand for on-demand transportation services is attributed to the low rate of car ownership among millennials, the increasing cost of car ownership, and the demand for flexible and cost-effective transportation options.

Rental Cars Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The global rental cars category is characterized as a fragmented market, with a large number of small and large players operating in different regions. This fragmentation has led to intense competition between players, as they strive to gain a wider customer base and improve customer experiences.

The suppliers of this service have increased over time, reducing the supplier’s bargaining power to some extent.

Asset depreciation, fuel, accident insurance, and maintenance form the most significant cost component in providing rental cars. The overall cost also depends on factors such as local tax, registration, and administrative overheads.

Most of the service providers offer complete services from rental cars, pickup & drop-off, insurance, chauffeurs, and others.

List of Key Suppliers

Sixt SE

Localiza

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

The Hertz Corporation

Toyota Rent-a-Car

Alamo Rent-a-Car LLC

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Rental Cars Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Rental Cars Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 6.95% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 6.95% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 3% – 7% (Annually)

3% – 7% (Annually) Pricing Models : Volume (words)-based, hourly rate, cost plus, and competitive pricing model

Volume (words)-based, hourly rate, cost plus, and competitive pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Vehicle type, booking options, technical expertise, security measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, and others

Vehicle type, booking options, technical expertise, security measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

