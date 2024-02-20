Embracing Growth: Aluminum Extrusion Market Set for US$ 195.48 Billion by 2033

Projected from 2023 to 2033, the aluminum extrusion market anticipates a steady growth trajectory with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), surging from US$ 126.67 billion in 2023 to US$ 195.48 billion by 2033. This growth signifies the increasing demand for aluminum extrusion across various industries, driven by its versatility, lightweight properties, and sustainability. As sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace continue to adopt aluminum extrusion for its structural integrity and design flexibility, the market is poised for significant expansion. This upward trend reflects the enduring importance of aluminum extrusion in modern manufacturing and construction applications.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5463

Aluminum Extrusion Industry: Unveiling the Potential

The aluminum extrusion process, known for its intriguing nature, entails shaping aluminum by exerting pressure to pass it through a specially designed die. This results in a diverse array of profiles and components featuring unique shapes and dimensions, unlocking innovative applications across various sectors.

China emerges as the dominant player in the aluminum extrusion market, commanding 59.5% of the global market value. This dominance is fueled by China’s dynamic manufacturing sector and the steady growth of per capita GDP, driving demand for extensive infrastructure development. Particularly, it’s the burgeoning building and construction industry in China that is propelling the increased need for aluminum profiles.

Key Companies:

Key manufacturers operating in the global aluminum extrusions market include

Hindalco Industries,

Jindal Aluminium Limited,

China Zhongwang Holdings Limited,

Constellium N.V.,

Hydro Extrusions,

Arconic Inc.,

Gulf Extrusions Co. (LLC),

TALCO Aluminum Company,

Zahit Aluminum,

Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Co. (Balexco),

Qatar Aluminium Extrusion Company,

Bonnell Aluminum,

SKM Co., Ltd.,

Keymark Corporation,

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.,

Norinco International Cooperation Ltd.,

Hulamin Ltd.,

Sankyo Material Company,

Hammerer Aluminium Industries GmbH, and

WISPECO Aluminium.

Growth and Market Trends

The Aluminum Extrusions Market has witnessed impressive growth over the years, owing to various factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and technological advancements. The construction industry has been a significant driver, utilizing aluminum extrusions for windows, doors, curtain walls, and other architectural applications. Additionally, the automotive sector’s growing demand for lightweight materials has further boosted the market.

Key Segments of Aluminum Extrusions Industry Survey

Aluminum Extrusions Market by Product:

Automotive Chassis

Profile for Poles

Profile for Bridges

Profile for Rail Tracks

Door & Window Profiles

Curtain Walls

Profile for Heat Exchangers

Machinery Components

Others

Aluminum Extrusions Market by End User: