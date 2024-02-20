The Future of Ammunition Industry: What to Expect in Manufacturing Trends

Ammunition Industry Data Book – Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Ammunition sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Ammunition Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

The global Small Caliber Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 15.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% from 2023-2030.

The .50 BMG caliber segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing procurement of machine guns and sniper rifles. The .50 BMG cartridge has a soft steel-core bullet and is used for practice in the M2, M3, and M85 machine guns

The defense application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from prominent military across the globe. Continuous upgrading and standardization of the bullets and other ammunition used by the defense sector will also result in the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The region has witnessed an unprecedented surge in defense spending over the past decade. Rising geopolitical tension and border disputes between the regional powers have been the primary driving factors boosting defense spending in the region

The industry demand was hampered owing to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The subsequent economic impact of COVID-19 has curtailed the defense spending by the countries in 2020, thereby affecting the small caliber ammunitions demand

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Ammunition Industry Data Book – Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

The global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Weak leadership in international diplomacy coupled with rising geopolitical tensions have contributed to the sustained risk of armed conflict in recent years.

Moreover, the growing rate of polarization over economic, political, and social issues in mature economies coupled with division in Western countries in the face of complex risks and threats, is further projected to deteriorate global security and lead to strategic uncertainty.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed an unprecedented surge in defense spending over the past decade.

Rising geopolitical tension and border disputes between the regional powers have been the primary driving factor boosting the defense spending in the region.

Go through the table of content of Ammunition Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by acquisitions and joint ventures between major players and the government to establish long-term contracts. It is slowly moving towards consolidation due to increasing acquisitions in the market. Major players in the ammunition market exhibit an extensive product portfolio and are focused on product innovation in order to increase their market share and maintain their market position

Key players operating in the Ammunition Industry are:

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

Chemring Group Plc

MaxamCorp Holding SL

Denel SOC Ltd

RUAG Corp

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter