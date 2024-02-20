Expanding Horizons: Hang Tags Market on Track for US$ 3,148.8 Million by 2033

In 2023, the global hang tags market is expected to yield revenues of US$ 1,861.0 million. Projections indicate that the demand for hang tags will undergo a steady development, with a projected CAGR of 5.4%, ultimately reaching an impressive US$ 3,148.8 million by the year 2033.

The key driving force behind the global hang tags market is the hang tag/swing tag segment, poised to witness a substantial increase of 210 basis points (BPS). This growth is directly linked to the extensive utilization and varied applications of hang tag/swing tags across industries, including clothing & apparel, hospitality, and travel. With its sustained demand and adaptable nature, the hang tag/swing tag segment is anticipated to command over 80% of the market share by the conclusion of 2033. This underscores the pivotal role and dominance of hang tag/swing tags in the overall landscape of the global hang tags market. The widespread adoption and diverse applications within key sectors contribute significantly to the segment’s robust market presence and growth trajectory.

Europe made significant strides in this industry, securing a share of 29% in 2022, showcasing its growing influence in the global hang tags market.

The visual appearance and finishing of hang tags are significantly influenced by the print quality. Printing on hang tags enhances their overall appearance, makes them more appealing, and increases demand for hang tags.

With such advanced printing possibilities, hang tag makers have several opportunities to create and sell more eye-catching and appealing hang tags to draw in a significant section of the market. Increased spending on food and beverage consumption and a preference for packaged food and beverage products are key factors in the market expansion.

A significant number of customers are drawn in by hang tags affixed to these things since they provide a novel product contact experience for customers. To display product information and branding, labeling options, including pressure-sensitive labels and QR code stickers, are widely employed. The use and preference of these substitute alternatives are affecting hang tag sales.

In the upcoming years, the development and use of such alternative labeling and tag solutions are likely to restrict the sale of hang tags.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the hang tags market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4%.

In 2022, the United States dominated the hang tags market with a share of 19.1%.

The hang tags market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 1,765.6 million in 2022.

By 2033, the hang tags market in China is projected to expand, with a CAGR of 6.2%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the hang tags business, with a share of 4.2%.

By 2033, India is projected to grow considerably in the hang tags market, with a share of 7.7%.

In 2022, Australia developed substantially in the hang tags business, with a share of 2.2%.

Japan’s hang tags industry share expanded significantly, with a 9.6% share in 2022.

In 2022, the hang/swing tag dominated the market with a share of 83.7% and is likely to hold a top spot regarding tag type by 2033.

In 2022, clothing and apparel led the market with a share of 58.1% and is likely to dominate the market in terms of end use by 2033.

Competitors Winning Strategies

With cutting trade taxes and levies, governments in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia, among others, are introducing measures to entice international investors to the corresponding industrial sectors and create more employment. By being able to serve them on both home and international levels, key players stand to increase the size of their designated target bases.

In many effective campaigns, customization has become a key component. Hanging tag producers emphasize fashionable and personalized hang tags to appeal to a larger audience.

Key Players Are:

CCL Industries Inc

Sato Holdings Corporation

Dutch Label Shop

Nilorn Group

Finotex USA Corporation

St. Louis Tag Company

Pacific Coast Bach Label Inc

Dortex Werbung und Vertrieb mbH

Bornemann-Etiketten GmbH

Signal Ltd

What’s on the Horizon of Leading Manufacturers in the Hang Tags Industry?

With full-color digital printing, Vistaprint lets customers make their swing tags online and customize them with a logo, slogan, business name, contact information, or product description.

Among the top hang tag manufacturers, St. Louis Tag Company and Signal Ltd create custom hang tags employing thermal transfer and flexo printing techniques for glossy finishes.

Key Segmentations:

By Material Type:

Paper

Plastic PVC PP PET/BOPET Other Composite Material

Fabric

By Tag Type:

Hang Tag/Swing Tag

Loop Tag

By Printing Technology:

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Flexo Printing

Offset and Screen Printing

Laser Printing

By End Use: