Global Real-Time Parking System Market to Surge at 8.9% CAGR through 2032

Posted on 2024-02-20 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

The global real-time parking system market is projected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market reached a valuation of US$ 40,523.3 Million in 2022 and is likely to surpass a valuation of around US$ 96,406.7 Million by the end of 2032.

The growth of the market is attributed to the escalating traffic congestion due to which the mandate for real-time parking systems is likely to aid the city administrations in streamlining dispersed parking spaces.

Significant parking problems have arisen, particularly in urban areas, as a result of the increasing number of vehicles and increasing traffic. Parking takes a lot of time and fuel because there is no structural process or system. Up to 25% of traffic can be made up of cars cruising for space. When parking spots are scarce or only good for a short period of time, problems are made worse.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2104

Real-time information on parking availability in specific regions and locations is strongly required as one of the growing effects. Additionally, the parking industry has undergone a technological transformation, making it possible to conduct efficient and practical parking operations with the addition of new technologies and tools.

Compelling Market Trends

 

  • The accelerating adoption of such mechanisms in urban areas has stimulated the worldwide market for real-time parking systems. The demand is further increased by the extra features provided by modern real-time parking systems, such as parking place pricing, location mentoring, airport and transit associations, and other amenities.

 

  • Nowadays, real-time parking devices that are more efficient are more common. Airports, hospitals, mall parking, business parking garages, universities, on-street municipalities, and other special event streets are expected to adopt real-time parking management systems. Real-time parking systems, the Internet of Things, and cloud data are being streamlined to create new possibilities for users and automakers.

 

  • Customers can observe real-time parking criteria thanks to the assimilation. Users are given the option to choose a simple payment method via payment wallet for structures with paid parking. Real-time parking system implementation is currently relatively low due to the expensive initial cost of the equipment, but with the reasonable cost of these systems, it is anticipated that this will change.

 

Growth Drivers

 

There is a significant surge in concerns regarding insufficient parking spaces which are one of the major determinants of the region’s market growth. Moreover, the International Road Transport Union (IRTU) actively participated in an EU-funded study that discovered that a lack of adequate and protected parking spots is a major concern in Europe, with 85 to 90% of transport motorists and operators reporting that the existing parking supply is inadequate.

 

Restraints

 

The surging lack of land is making it difficult to build more parking spaces worldwide. Owing to the rise in population causes difficulties with both residential and commercial parking. This issue is addressed by optimizing the additional functionality but due to the expansion of automotive industry, these factors are likely to create hindrances in the growth of the overall market.

 

Competitive landscape

 

Key manufacturers operating in the global real-time parking system market are working on strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base.

 

Some of the leading real-time parking system providers include Streetline, Smart Parking Ltd., ParkMe Inc., Parknav, T2 SYSTEMS, Spot Innovation, Inc., INRIX, Inc., ParkWhiz API, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and PARKMATIC.

 

In 2006, Smart Parking Limited was established. The latest SmartPark system from Smart Parking is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that incorporates a sensor network with feature displays, and live gateways.

 

Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2104

 

Key Segments profiled in the Real-Time Parking System Market Report

Real-Time Parking System by Type:

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

Real-Time Parking System Market by Location:

  • On–Street
  • Off–Street
  • Others

Real-Time Parking System Market by Application:

  • Commercial
  • Personal
  • Transport and Aviation
  • Government
  • Others

Real-Time Parking System Market by Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

 

Report Scope

 

Report Attribute Details
Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2032
Market Value in 2022 US$ 40,523.3 Million
Market Value in 2032 US$ 96,406.7 Million
Base Year for Estimates 2021
Historical Data 2016 to 2021
Forecast Period 2022 to 2032
Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2022 to 2032
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis
Segments Covered
  • Type
  • Location
  • Application
  • Region
Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa
Key Countries Profiled
  • USA
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

 

Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market

 

Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market

 

Aircraft Sensors Market

 

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

 

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

 

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution