Global Surgical Booms Industry to Attain US$380.2 Million Mark by 2029, Fueled by a Solid 4.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate | FMI

In a groundbreaking revelation, the latest research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts a monumental trajectory for the Global Surgical Booms Industry, propelling it towards a valuation exceeding US$ 380 million by the conclusion of 2029. Representing a testament to the industry’s evolution, this projection underscores the indispensable role surgical booms play in contemporary healthcare infrastructure.

Surgical booms serve multifaceted purposes within ORs, acting as pivotal conduits for electrical wiring emanating from a spectrum of medical apparatuses utilized during surgical procedures. Moreover, they augment spatial organization within ORs, optimizing the working environment for medical professionals while facilitating the seamless integration of equipment.

Increase in the Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries is Likely to Drive the Growth of the Global Surgical Booms Industry

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is one of the major trends in medicine. MIS is a safe, feasible, and patient-friendly method of performing medical procedures such as surgery. MIS offers reduced postoperative pain, shorter length of stay in a hospital, lesser scarring or damage to tissues, and generally leads to faster recovery. Hence, MIS is easier and less time-consuming. As clinicians seek safer and more efficient ways to perform surgery, they find new applications for minimally invasive procedures, because the benefits of the same for patients are paramount. Furthermore, the increasing number of insurance providers that offer reimbursement for costs incurred during most minimally invasive procedures is expected to increase the adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provides reimbursement for peripheral access procedures, such as the insertion of a port or catheter into a large central artery that is directly related to or is near the heart. Thus, an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the demand for equipment management systems such as equipment booms.

High Capital Investment for Integrated OR to Hinder the Growth of the Global Surgical Booms Industry

Integrated ORs utilize a crossover of medical interventions to form hybrid technologies. The development and integration of ORs require the re-organization of professionals. In addition, there is a need to upgrade the capital equipment. The cost of such advanced capital equipment is high. Furthermore, compatibility with existing or new devices/infrastructure is likely to present a hurdle for the designers, manufacturers, and end users of surgical booms. A hybrid OR, on average, requires 50-80% more space as compared to a conventional OR in the U.S., and 30-40% more in Germany. The additional space required is another factor that is likely to increase the cost of the setup of an integrated OR. Thus, the capital cost required for an integrated OR is likely to hinder the growth of the Global Surgical boom industry.

Global Surgical Booms Industry: Segmental Analysis

The Global Surgical Booms Industry has been segmented based on product, installation, and end user. Based on product type, the surgical booms market has been segmented into equipment booms, utility booms, anesthesia booms, and custom booms. Custom booms lead the market due to the flexibility of choice the customers have from manufacturers. Based on installation, the Global Surgical Booms Industry has been segmented into roof mounting and floor mounting. In terms of revenue, the roof mounting segment is expected to have a major share in the surgical booms market during the forecast period as these are more flexible and conserve space in the OR more effectively. Based on end users, the Global Surgical Booms Industry has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and hybrid operating rooms. The revenue generated by the hospitals segment of the surgical booms market is expected to witness significant growth, which is driven by the presence of a large number of ORs and associated ICU departments at various hospitals.

Global Surgical Booms Industry: Companies

Some of the key players in the Global Surgical Booms Industry include

CV Medical LLC.

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Amico Group of Companies

Steris Plc

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Getinge Group

Pratibha Medinox

Skytron LLc

Palakkad Surgical Industries

among others.

Global Surgical Booms Industry Taxonomy

By Product

Equipment Booms

Utility Booms

Anesthesia Booms

Custom Booms

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hybrid Operating Rooms

By Installation

Roof Mounting

Floor Mounting

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Afric

