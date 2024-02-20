Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry Surges with 6.2% CAGR, Enroot to US$1.07 Billion by 2029 | According to FMI

The Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry is experiencing a significant surge, reaching a valuation of approximately US$ 702.4 million. Forecasts from reputable sources indicate an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029. This trajectory is set to propel the market to an estimated US$ 1.07 billion by the end of 2029.

Several medical conditions, including enlarged prostate, muscle damage, excess urine formation, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and loss of storage capacity in the rectum, are anticipated to contribute to the growing incidence of stress urinary incontinence among women. This increasing prevalence is a key driver behind the escalating demand for female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices.

The landscape of female stress urinary incontinence treatment has evolved significantly over the past decade. The number of procedures performed has witnessed a notable increase, with a remarkable shift in the relative numbers of different procedures. Notably, in England, there has been a 28% surge in the annual number of operations involving female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices between 1997-1998 and 2005-2006. This growth is particularly noteworthy considering a reduction of over 90% in the number of colposuspension and needle suspension procedures during the same period.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2533

Healthy Revenue Growth Projected Through 2029

According to the latest research by FMI, the Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry is estimated to have accounted for ~ US$ 560 Mn in terms of value in 2018. The report on the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices industry further projects that the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the period 2019-2029.

However, due to the presence of a wide range of products in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry, small players are gaining interest and are selling their products at a lower price. An increase in the penetration of private-label brands at much lower prices is expected to decrease the average overall price of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices. This is likely to restrain the growth of the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices industry, as it is likely to hamper the demand for expensive products.

Rapid changes have taken place in developing countries over the past few years. The improper implementation of regulatory guidelines and the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in developing regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are among the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry.

50% Revenue Shares Accounted by North America

The Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry has been analysed across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, is a prominent region in the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry. North America accounted for a revenue share of about 50% in 2018 in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry. Europe also accounted for a prominent revenue share and is followed by East Asia in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry.

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2533

The Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry report tracks some of the key companies operating in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices industry, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Coloplast Corporation, Caldera Medical, and Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.). The majority of the key regional players in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices industry are highly focused on expanding their product connectivity and reach with the help of domestic distributors of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices. Moreover, the manufacturers of female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices are focused on strengthening their businesses in high-growth markets, such as India, Japan, and China, by expanding their distribution and sales channels.

Key Segments Of Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry Survey female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices Industry by Product Type:

Sling Systems Mid-Urethral Slings Sub-Urethral Slings

Pessaries

Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS)

Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry by End Use:

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices for Hospitals

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices for Gynaecological Clinics

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices for Homecare Settings

Global Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry by Region:

North America Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

Latin America Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

Europe Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

East Asia Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

South Asia & Pacific Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube