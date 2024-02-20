Global Implantable Drug Eluting Device Industry Accelerates with a Projected 6.0% CAGR Growth, Aiming for US$ 19.3 Billion Valuation by 2029 | According to FMI

The Global Implantable Drug Eluting Device Industry is on the brink of a significant breakthrough, as per the latest forecast by Future Market Insights (FMI). The industry is anticipated to experience an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029, propelling it to surpass the US$ 10 billion mark by the end of this year.

In 2022, the industry holds a valuation of approximately US$ 12.8 billion, reflecting its robust position in the market. Notably, the global market for contraceptive drug-eluting devices secured a substantial share in 2021, accounting for over 39.8% according to FMI projections. The ascendancy of implantable drug-eluting devices is attributed to their pivotal role in the management and treatment of various chronic disorders, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases.

Manufacturers at the forefront of the industry are capitalizing on breakthroughs in micro and nanotechnology to craft innovative implantable drug-eluting devices, catalyzing the industry’s growth trajectory. These cutting-edge devices boast controlled and site-specific attributes, coupled with compatibility for targeted drug delivery. This unique combination not only simplifies intricate dosing schedules but also mitigates the systemic toxicity associated with conventional drug delivery systems.

Remote-Controlled Chips and Programmable Devices – Future of Targeted Drug Delivery

Increasing clinical trials and research & development of remote-controlled and programmable drug-eluting devices

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers have developed a remote-controlled contraceptive hormone (levonorgestrel) delivery chip implant, which can turn the device on and off.

Implantable drug-eluting devices allow minimum effective doses and support oral opioid weaning

Implantable drug-eluting devices such as SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system with a controlled workflow system, play an effective role in reducing or eliminating the use of oral opioids.

Antiretroviral (ARV) drug implant is expected to emerge as a promising approach for HIV treatment and prevention

In July 2022, Merck & Co. started the development of slow-release antiretroviral (ARV) drug implants as a promising approach for HIV treatment.

The growth of the Global Implantable Drug Eluting Devices Industry can be prominently attributed to the associated cost-effective technology and novel medication administration techniques. Fewer side effects while these devices are utilized in the management of chronic diseases as well as in contraception have been the strongest attribute accounting for a steadily expanding market for implantable drug-eluting devices. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Know More About Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Industry Report

The Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Industry, a new study from Future Market Insights, opines on the evolution of the implantable drug-eluting devices market from 2014 – 2021 and presents demand projections from 2022 – 2029 based on product type (implantable drug infusion pumps, intraocular drug-eluting devices, contraceptive drug-eluting devices, buprenorphine implant, and drug-eluting stents), technology (active drug-eluting devices and passive drug-eluting devices) applications (diabetes macular edema, birth control/contraception, opioid addiction, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, oncology, pain management, others) implantation type (intravaginal, intravascular, intraocular, intrathecal, subcutaneous, intrauterine) end users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, optical care centers, cardiac surgery centers, office-based setting, and others) in seven prominent regions.

Medical-Pharma Collaborating to Balance Demand and Supply

A comprehensive view of the Global Implantable Drug Eluting Devices Industry has led our analysts to conclude that, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate. This market growth is mainly attributed to increasing innovations and developments in implantable drug-eluting devices for the management and treatment of breast cancer, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, and photosensitivity diseases. Besides, FMI analyst suggests that markets in North America and Europe are expected to hold major value shares in the global implantable drug-eluting devices landscape. To cater to the rising demand for implantable drug-eluting devices, medical device companies are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop efficient drug-delivery devices.

Increasing use of syringe-based subcutaneous implantable drug-eluting devices is anticipated to minimize the number of invasive surgical procedures. The introduction of implantable drug-eluting devices or rare conditions such as central precocious puberty (CPP) will emerge as an important factor shaping the market for implantable drug-eluting devices.

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Implantable Drug-Eluting Devices Industry Research

By Product:

Implantable Drug Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Drug-Eluting Devices

Contraceptive Drug-Eluting Devices

Buprenorphine Implant

Drug-Eluting Stents

Others

By Technology:

Active Drug Eluting Device

Passive Drug Eluting Device Biodegradable Implants Non-Biodegradable Implants



By Application:

Diabetic Macular Edema

Birth Control/Contraception

Opioid Addiction

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Pain Management

