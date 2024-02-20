Portion Packs Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2032: Sustainable Solutions Drive Growth

The global portion packs market has demonstrated significant potential, with consumption valued at US$3.6 billion in 2021 and a projected CAGR of 6.6% driving it to a valuation of US$7.3 billion by 2032. The dominance of the top 5 providers, holding 15-20% market share in 2022, is expected to fuel demand. The pouches & sachets segment is set to grow 2.1 times its current value by 2032, securing a 27% market value share.

The food & beverage segment leads the end-use category, projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, offering an incremental opportunity of US$3.4 billion. As the food industry expands and small-sized packaging gains preference, portion packs find favor. Europe and North America are anticipated to maintain their lead, capturing half the market share by the forecast’s end.

The surge in food wastage concerns is a key driver for portion pack demand. UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index Report reveals that 17% of global food produced is wasted, often due to excessive packaging. Portion packs curtail this by offering single servings, significantly reducing waste, particularly from households, retail, and food service sectors. This sustainability drive is poised to bolster market growth, aligning with consumers’ growing preference for both convenience and environmental responsibility.

The portion pack industry are small or single-serve packaging solution used for serving less quantities of food which helps in reducing wastage and is available at a low price. These packaging solutions include pouches & sachets, cups, trays, jars, stick packs, bottles, blisters, and others.

These packs are ideal for sterilization, pasteurization, and hot filling which helps in achieving long shelf life at various temperatures. They are produced using different materials based on the end-user requirement such as plastic, paper, metal, wood, and foam. Growing awareness about food wastage is propelling the demand for portion packs among food manufacturers as well as consumers.

Ongoing expansion in the food & beverage sector, along with the launch of new food items by food manufacturers is fueling the demand for portion packs. Also, the growing number of millennials who prefer to taste new food items creates a growth opportunity for the portion pack manufacturers.

Rising preference for single-serve packaging solutions among various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and homecare will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period.

“The adoption of portion packs among food manufacturers for sample serving and single serve options will augment the growth in the market. In addition to this, the availability of customized portion packs will create opportunities for growth in the global portion packs market” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the pouches & sachet segment will account for 27% of the total market share by 2032, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.0 Bn during 2022-2032.

In terms of end use, sales in the food & beverage segment are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, offering an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.7 Bn during the assessment period.

Sales in the U.S. portion packs industry will grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with total sales reaching a valuation of US$ 71 Mn by 2032.

Europe and North America are anticipated to hold around half of the total portion packs market share over the forecast period.

Business Growth Drivers:

Convenience and Portability: The Portion Packs Market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and portable packaging solutions. Consumers increasingly seek pre-portioned packs that offer ease of use and eliminate the need for measuring, promoting convenience in their busy lifestyles. Rising Trend of Single-Serve Products: The market is witnessing a surge in the popularity of single-serve products, driven by changing consumer preferences and the desire for portion control. Single-serve portion packs cater to individuals and small households, reducing food wastage and providing a more tailored consumption experience. Health and Wellness Focus: The emphasis on health and wellness is a significant growth driver in the Portion Packs Market. Consumers are looking for controlled portion sizes to manage their calorie intake and make healthier choices. Portion packs enable accurate portioning, aiding individuals in adhering to dietary and nutritional goals. Diverse Product Offerings: The market is expanding due to a diverse range of products available in portion packs. From snacks and beverages to cooking ingredients, the versatility of portion packs appeals to a broad consumer base. This diversity contributes to the market’s growth by meeting the varied needs and preferences of consumers. E-commerce and Online Retailing: The growth of e-commerce and online retail channels has played a pivotal role in expanding the Portion Packs Market. Online platforms provide consumers with convenient access to a wide array of portioned products, and the ease of doorstep delivery further fuels the market’s growth, especially as digital shopping becomes more prevalent.

Competition Landscape

Berry Global Inc. Huhtamaki Oyj Sonoco Product Company Amcor plc ProAmpac Holdings, LLC Mondi Group Genpak LLC Constantia Flexibles Group Sealed Air Corporation SCHUR FLEXIBLES Aranow Machinery Group PORTIONPACK EUROPE

Portion Packs Market by Category

By Product Type:

Pouches & Sachets

Cups

Trays

Jars (Upto 250 ml)

Stick Packs

Bottles (Upto 250 ml)

Blisters

Bowls

Clamshells

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Wood

Foam

Glass

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Consumer Goods

Homecare

Others (Agro Products, Textiles, etc.)

