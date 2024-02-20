Lead Scoring Software Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032 with 11.6% CAGR

The lead scoring software market was valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032, growing at 11.6% CAGR.

A thorough lead scoring software market analysis points out that when compared to traditional lead acquisition methods, lead-generating systems save time and money while delivering the needed outcomes. The demand for lead scoring software for the real estate industry is rising as it helps to reduce burden while also increasing lead conversion and efficiency.

The real estate sector is being driven by rising individual income, an increasing desire to relocate due to employment requirements, and increased construction activity around the world. Commercial, residential, industrial, and agricultural real estate are the most common categories. The land is an investment opportunity for one of this sector’s consumer groups. In addition, renting real estate is a booming sector in many urban areas. This is projected to change the lead scoring software market outlook.

The financial and insurance sectors are expanding quickly in both developing and developed economies. As income has increased, banks and financial companies have been more eager to lend money for diverse purposes. Customers can get a vehicle loan, an education loan, a personal loan, a home loan, an agriculture loan, or a gold loan.

Lead scoring software and services can be used by businesses and organizations to reach relevant clients with a high conversion rate. Lead generation software and services assist in the collection and development of leads based on prior loan history, credit score, salary, income, and assets. Companies might develop creative strategies and schemes for a new sector of clients based on numerous facts and figures. The lead scoring software market adoption trends are changing positively.

In 2020, North America dominated the worldwide lead scoring software market. By the end of 2020, the United States had lost 140,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate had risen to 6.7%, signaling that the economy was in trouble. The discontinuation of in-person meetings and trade shows was one of COVID-19’s most significant effects on the B2B market.

According to a lead scoring software market survey, a poll from Demand Gen Report in 2020 found that over 53% of US B2B marketers believe trade fairs and in-person meetings are efficient ways to convert leads. The reduction in the frequency of trade fairs and personal encounters has had a substantial impact on the sales of lead scoring software.

The collection and distribution of lead data from diverse sources are automated with lead scoring software. To move further, visitors to a website or mobile app are required to submit personal information such as their name and email address.

Lead generation services manage campaigns and identify potential customers for a company. Organizing webinars, blogging about ideas, marketing on social media, watching media activity, and generating product videos are just a few examples of how to produce inbound leads for growing a firm. This is the major factor driving the lead scoring software market share.

Key Takeaways from the Lead Scoring Software Market Report:

The US lead scoring software market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 11.4% through the forecast period.

Large enterprise comprises a major share of the lead scoring software market and it is advancing rapidly at a rate of 11.2% through 2032.

China lead scoring software market size is expected to show an absolute market growth of US$ 233.6 Million, taking the market valuation to US$ 359.6 Million by 2032.

Competitive Landscape:

The lead scoring software market is competitive and the players are taking substantial steps to combat the high demand for lead scoring software.

Freshworks Has Launched a Start-Up Product Suite: Freshworks unveiled Freshstack, a single customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer care, sales, and marketing teams at startups, on November 11th, 2021, as it doubles down on its efforts to increase its pipeline of new, but fast-growing companies.

HubSpot launched the HubSpot Podcast Network in May 2021, a new audio destination for business professionals looking for the best education and inspiration on how to grow their company.

Leading Key Players:

Infusionsoft

InsideSales

Leadspace

Velocify

Docsify

Lattice Engines

VanillaSoft

EverString

ListFlow

PX

Salesforce

DataFox

Maroon.ai

Jornaya

Lead Scoring Software Market Segmentation: