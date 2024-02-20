Network Sandboxing Market Soars to US$ 34.9 Billion with 15.7% CAGR by 2032

The network sandboxing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022-2032, pushing the market size to US$ 34.9 Billion by 2032.

Many enterprises are trying to adopt the BYOD policy for the betterment of their employees and the corresponding work assigned to the employees. BYOD provides several benefits to the users such as cost reduction, and a flexible working environment.

Data security is one of the most important and biggest concerns when it comes to the adoption of BYOD policy in business processes. As a result of this, the BYOD policy implemented in the enterprises is driving the demand for network sandboxing solutions.

As per cybersecurity vendor McAfee, cloud-based data is more vulnerable than data on on-site servers. Therefore, the cloud computing platform is one of the targeted cyber environments. According to Triskele Labs, cloud cyber-attacks account for 20% of all cyber-attacks.

In recent years, the popularity of cloud computing has evolved substantially. Off-site service platforms offer computing, storage, or hosting services with the help of cloud infrastructure. Such cloud infrastructure is highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

For instance, in 2020 an adult live-streaming website CAM4 fell victim to a cloud cyber-attack and exposed around 10.8 Billion sensitive entries (up to 7 TB of data). Therefore, a growing number of cloud cyber-attacks ultimately are fueling the demand for network sandboxing market.

Key Takeaways from the Network Sandboxing Market Report:

By component, the solution segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for network sandboxing during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 16.7% through 2032.

Among the enterprise size, the SME segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a leading CAGR of 19.1% between 2022 & 2032.

North America is dominating the network sandboxing market followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is estimated as the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

The U.S. network sandboxing market is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 11.5% through 2032.

In the East Asia region, the China network sandboxing market is expected to grow by 5.6X during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecasted period.

Leading Key Players:



Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

FireEye

Microsoft

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Sophos

Symantec Corporation (Broadcom)

Forcepoint

McAfee

SonicWall

Zscaler

Crowdstrike

Lastline

ContentKeeper Web Filter Pro

Network Sandboxing Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution Standalone Network Sandbox Hardware Cloud-based Integrated Network Sandbox Hardware Cloud-based

Service Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and defense

Retail

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

