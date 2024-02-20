Emerging Trends: Anticipated 8.1% CAGR in the Anti-Pollution Ingredients Market by 2033 | FMI

Global sales of anti-pollution ingredients revenue is estimated to be valued at US$ 917.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,000 million by 2033. The demand for anti-pollution ingredients is likely to advance at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In addition, increased incorporation of active functional ingredients into PC and cosmetics products with an anti-pollution effect promise a bright future for the global national market growth outlook, according to this new intelligence prospective published by Future Market Insights (FMI).

A bigger growth driver for the anti-pollution ingredients market will be increasing consumer interest in preventative skin and hair care. Despite the fact that women have always represented a majority of users, it is known from research data in this report that following on new trends explained herein for their share by category of men’s grooming products and rated among its top five most rapidly progressing markets globally will be an important stimulant to demand growth as anti-pollution ingredients.

Nearly half of the total demand for anti-pollution ingredients is accounted by applications in skincare, according to FMI’s findings. Manufacturers of facial masks and moisturizers are high selling anti-pollution skin care ingredients, besides sun care products.

While the functional focus of a majority of skincare range available on market is limited to the skin surface, manufacturers are augmenting investments in R&D of novel solutions that would penetrate into deeper dermal layers and reach the cellular level to prevent premature skin aging effects of pollution. Players active in the hair care space are also generating sizeable demand for anti-pollution ingredients, prominently for shampoos and conditioners.

Key Players Targeting Asian Markets for New Launches

Consumers in developed regional markets, particularly Europe, have been using cosmetics and personal care products that go beyond moisturization and anti-aging functions to address adverse impact of pollutants on skin and hair. Globally leading brands active in anti-pollution ingredients manufacturing space continue to eye opportunities hinted by changing purchasing patterns of these consumers.

On the other side, anti-pollution cosmetics and PC products have established as a popular trend across Asian countries within no time, as a result of which a considerably large consumer population is ready to invest more on products with protective action against ever-increasing levels of pollution. The report states that rampant rate of increase in pollutants and particulate matter in air across fast-developing Asian countries is creating profitable business opportunities for anti-pollution ingredients manufacturers.

Currently, the East Asia-South Asia-Oceania cluster accounts for over 50% of the global anti-pollution ingredients sales, as indicated by the report. A recent collaboration between A.S. Watson and Shiseido’s introduced a new, successful anti-pollution skin care range in Thailand. China is likely to be the next target market for this line-up, to be followed by other lucrative markets in Asia.

Non-traditional Ingredients Gaining Momentum

Based on the market analysis by the type of anti-pollution ingredients, polymer-based and antioxidant ingredients remain highly preferred among both, manufacturers and consumers. However, the market has been witnessing novel innovation patterns involving non-traditional active ingredients such as vitamin E and A, and polymer based ingredients. Anti-pollution ingredients such as plant extracts, activated charcoal, and metal chillers are gathering momentum in the market over the recent past.

As consumers continue to seek ‘natural’ product labels and claims of protection from direct contact between skin and pollutants, manufacturers of anti-pollution ingredients are maintaining focus on innovative formulations.

Enhancement of the efficacy of existing ingredients and evaluation of the same of newly found ingredients to be used in the anti-pollution ingredients category currently interests a majority of leading players in the market. Procter & Gamble recently joined forces with botanists of Royal Botanic Gardens (London) to evaluate the efficacy of naturally sourced ingredients for potential use in former’s new range of anti-pollution skin care products. Evonik also recently expanded its portfolio with new ingredients for use in ‘of-the-moment’ applications, including anti-pollution cosmetics and PC products.

