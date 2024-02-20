3D-Printed Wearables Market Predicted to Grow at 9.2% CAGR, Attaining US$ 10,246.6 Million by 2033 | FMI

Over the next ten years, the market for 3D-printed wearables is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%. By 2033, it is expected that the market for 3D-printed wearables would be worth US$ 10,246.6 million. The market is currently valued at US$ 4,251.7 million as of 2023.

As the study shows, in its turn manufacturers’ focus on partnerships with technology suppliers to overcome traditional confines from design modifications still affects 3D printed wearables industry.

This prompted manufacturers to come up with numerous 3D printed products raging from footwear, clothing even jewelry and sporting accessories. The research identifies 3D printed footwear as the leading category in terms of demand accounting for one-fourth market share.

3D printing is considered to be the future of custom fashion, and a trend that will make mass personalization commonplace while saving on resources.

3D printing holds significant potential in enhancing product developments in the wearables industry, enabling manufacturers to create prototypes and establish a proof of concept. Although high initial cost of 3D printers does remain a key concern, the low cost of operations and the convenience element are expected to offer long-term benefits for manufacturers.

According to the study, the footwear industry has taken the lead in the adoption of 3D printing technology, with product offerings that range from shoes to insoles with personalized design. This trend of custom-made solutions in the footwear industry is likely to encourage companies to improve their processes and realize measurable returns on their investment.

The role of 3D printing in revolutionizing the manufacturing process as a whole while enabling mass production of customized products, is expected to complement future growth of the 3D printed wearables market.

Stakeholders Vying for Untapped Opportunities in the Medical Sector

This study opines that the scope of 3D printing technology is extensive in the field of medical wearables, and has created opportunities hitherto unforeseen in surgical and medical fields. Research in this sector has been inclined towards making living tattoos that act as sensors, to making viable organs that could revolutionize the transplantation process and printing bacteria for potential applications in the medical field.

The convenience of providing the accessibility of information to consumers, and tracking and monitoring their healthcare needs, is one of the leading aspects governing the attraction toward and adoption of medical wearables. This has led to a better understanding of conditions, for greater control over the end result. Even as the functionality of wearables increases, growing security risk is expected to be a major concern holding back the rate of progress in the field.

The study finds that 3D printed wearable manufacturers will benefit from of new solutions that feature mixed material printing. Key players in the market are partnering with engineers, mathematicians and architects for creating high-end 3D printed wearables for the future, which would feature added functionalities and improved accessibility to a wider array of data.

As more wearable manufacturers turn to 3D printing for accelerated production and waste reduction, gains in the market are expected to surge at a significant pace in the foreseeable future.

According to the study, Europe and North America remain lucrative markets for 3D printed wearables, collectively accounting for ~70% shares. This can be attributed to a notable rise in the number of wearable startups, along with focus of key players on shifting their portfolio from fundamental wearables to smarter products with higher degrees of functionality.

The study offers a long-term forecast for the 3D printed wearables market for the period between 2021 and 2029. The 3D printed wearable market is projected to record a ~9% CAGR through 2029.

Key Companies in the 3D Printed Wearable Market

DANI PELEG

New Balance

Under Armour

Adidas America Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Shapeways Inc.

Formlabs

Materialise

Zortrax

Stratasys Ltd.

EnvisionTEC

Carbon, Inc.

Prodways Technologies

Origin

Molecule Corp. (Henkel AG & Company)

3D Printed Wearable Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Footwear

Prosthetics

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

By End-use Sector:

Hospital

Pharma and Biotech companies

Academic Institutes

Others

By Sales Channel:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Direct Sales

Healthcare Providers

Customization Platforms

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

