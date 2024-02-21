From Jaipuria Lucknow to Shark Tank: Mayank Sisodia’s Entrepreneurial Odyssey

Lucknow, India, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, proudly announces the remarkable journey of its alumnus, Mayank Pratap Sisodia, from Jaipuria Lucknow to the global stage of Shark Tank India. Mayank Sisodia, the visionary founder and CEO of The Honest Home Company, showcased his entrepreneurial prowess on season 3 of Shark Tank India, securing a million-dollar investment from Shark Amit Jain.

Mayank Sisodia, an epitome of Jaipuria Lucknow’s entrepreneurial spirit, embarked on his journey to revolutionize sustainable living through The Honest Home Company. Founded in 2019, the company offers eco-friendly alternatives to everyday cleaning and household products, promoting a plastic-free lifestyle.

The Honest Home Company’s meteoric rise since its inception to the pinnacle of success culminated in its appearance on Shark Tank India. Mayank Sisodia’s compelling pitch and innovative vision captivated the esteemed panel of investors, leading to a significant investment from Amit Jain, CarDekho Founder.

Commenting on his journey, Mayank Sisodia expressed gratitude to his alma mater, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, for instilling the entrepreneurial cognizance and ethical values that propelled him to success. He emphasized the pivotal role of Jaipuria Lucknow in shaping his entrepreneurial journey and fostering an ecosystem conducive to innovation and sustainable growth.

The journey of Mayank Sisodia from Jaipuria Lucknow to Shark Tank exemplifies the institute’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and change-makers. As a testament to Jaipuria Lucknow’s legacy of excellence, Mayank Sisodia’s million-dollar leap inspires aspiring entrepreneurs and management professionals worldwide.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow:

Established in 1995, Jaipuria Lucknow is the flagship campus among the four Jaipuria campuses. Nestled in Gomti Nagar, at the heart of Lucknow, this picturesque campus offers an ideal educational environment. This top-ranking management institute in Lucknow offers four AICTE-approved programs – PGDM, PGDM (Financial Services), PGDM (Retail Management), and a Doctoral Level fellow program in Management.

Under the leadership of Dr. Kavita Pathak, the Jaipuria Institute of Management in Lucknow boasts a team of highly experienced full-time faculty, supplemented by accomplished industry professionals and academicians as visiting faculty.

About Jaipuria Group:

The Jaipuria Group’s legacy of education commenced in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the visionary and esteemed educationist, Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria. This unique heritage spanning seven decades and four generations sets Jaipuria apart from other educational institutes.

Today, Jaipuria Institute of Management stands as one of India’s largest groups to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs, leaving an indelible mark on the national stage with four management institutes in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In the K-12 segment, Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools are recognized as some of the leading educational institutions in the country, dedicated to providing access to high-quality national-level education.

