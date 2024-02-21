Vietnam’s EloQ Communications named finalist in two categories at PRCA APAC Awards 2024

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and marketing agency based in Vietnam, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in two categories at the PRCA APAC Awards 2024.

The PRCA APAC Awards recognize excellence in the field of Public Relations and Communications across the Asia-Pacific region, celebrating outstanding achievements, creativity, and innovation within the industry. EloQ Communications is honored to be named a finalist in the following categories:

Health and Wellbeing Award: This category acknowledges outstanding work across various aspects of healthcare and well-being PR, including public and private healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical research. EloQ Communications is proud to have demonstrated excellence in developing impactful campaigns and initiatives that contribute to the improvement of health and well-being in the region. Measurement and Evaluation Award: EloQ Communications is also recognized as a finalist in this category, which celebrates the expert use of measurement and evaluation in the Asia Pacific region. Our commitment to utilizing best practices in measurement and evaluation techniques has enabled us to deliver effective campaigns and programs for our clients, driving tangible results and demonstrating the value of our work.

As a finalist in these two esteemed categories, EloQ Communications continues to uphold its mission of delivering high-quality services and innovative solutions to clients in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region. Their dedicated team of professionals is honored to be recognized for their contributions to the PR and communications industry.

“We are thrilled to be named finalists in the Health and Wellbeing Award and Measurement and Evaluation Award categories at the PRCA APAC Awards 2024,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, as well as our commitment to excellence in PR and communications.”

In addition to EloQ Communications’ recognitions, Dr. Ly-Le was also named a finalist in last year’s PRCA APAC Awards for the PR/Communications Leader Award category. This award seeks individuals who have successfully prioritized communications within their organization, aligning it with broader objectives. Dr. Ly-Le’s nomination underscores her outstanding performance, significant industry contributions, and leadership in advancing both the field and EloQ Communications.

The winners of the PRCA APAC Awards 2024 will be announced at the ceremony held in Singapore on 28th March 2024, providing an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of industry leaders and innovators across the Asia-Pacific region.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency based in Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.