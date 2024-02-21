Lucintel Forecasts the Global Membrane keyboard Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global membrane keyboard market looks promising with opportunities in the application retail channel, corporate channel, gaming, industrial, and medical markets. The global membrane keyboard market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 from $2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing popularity of PC games, increasing need for cost-effective and user-friendly keyboards in emerging economies, as well as, rising adoption of personal computers and related accessories within the education field.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in membrane keyboard market to 2030 by type (flat-panel membrane keyboards and full-travel membrane keyboards), application (retail channel, corporate channel, gaming, industrial, and medical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that flat-panel membrane keyboard will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because it is considered as most commonly used keyboards in PCs, offers superior durability compared to mechanical keyboards, as well as, more affordable than mechanical keyboards which makes them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers

Download sample by clicking on membrane keyboard market

North America is expected to witness highest region over the forecast period because of increasing request from both retail and corporate sectors spanning various applications, including gaming and education, as well as, gamers often prioritize top-tier gaming hardware in this region.

Logitech, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo, Corsair, Razer, Asus, Roccat, Adesso, SteelSeries are the major suppliers in the membrane keyboard market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056