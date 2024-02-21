Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vaccine Market to Reach $54.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the pediatrics and adults end users. The global vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $54.6 billion by 2030 from $70.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of -3.6% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing consumer awareness towards immunization, and introduction of vaccination programs by governments to prevent dangerous diseases or infections, including tuberculosis, cancer, hepatitis, and influence.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in vaccine market to 2030 by technology (conjugate, inactivated & subunit, live attenuated, and others), product type (monovalent and multivalent), disease indication (influenza, pneumococcal diseases, and others), route of administration (intramuscular & subcutaneous administration, oral administration, and others), end use (pediatrics and adults), and region

Lucintel forecasts that other technologies will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it helps in preventing diseases like; human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, malaria, and more.

Pediatrics is expected to remain the largest end user segment due to the supportive initiatives by governments and businesses to create vaccines for pediatric population to prevent serious illness.

APAC will remain the largest region because of increasing urbanization and population expansion are factors in the rise of healthcare need.

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, CSL are the major suppliers in the vaccine market.

