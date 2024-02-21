Lucintel Forecasts the Global Home Water Filtration Unit Market to Reach $12.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global home water filtration unit market looks promising with opportunities in the direct sales and indirect sales markets. The global home water filtration unit market is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2030 from $5.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness towards water safety and quality along with reducing level of portable water.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in home water filtration unit market to 2030 by product type (water softeners, ultraviolet purification systems, sediment filters, carbon filters, and acid neutralizers), sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that acid neutralizer segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, indirect sales segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Pentair, A.O., Smith Corporation, 3M, Culligan International, Kinetico PRO, EcoWater Systems LLC, Brita, Eureka Forbes, Watex Ltd., Halo Water Systems are the major suppliers in the home water filtration unit market.

