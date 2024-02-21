Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerogel Market to Reach $1,201.9 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerogel market. The global aerogel market is expected to reach an estimated $1,201.9 million by 2030 from $536.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are advancement in the manufacturing processes, growing applications of aerogel, and better thermal insulation capacity. This report provides an analysis of the aerogel market, including the analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, company profiles, emerging trends, and key drivers of industry growth.

Browse 42 figures / charts and 27 tables in this 111 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aerogel market to 2030 by segment (thermal and acoustic insulation, life sciences and personal care, others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

Aspen Aerogel, Cabot Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. are the major suppliers in the aerogel market.

