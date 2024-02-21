Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Gaining Traction Across Multiple Sectors

Positive Displacement Pumps Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the positive displacement pump industry was estimated at approximately USD 18.35 billion in 2022. The demand from various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment is driving this market’s growth. Positive displacement pumps, known for their precision and ability to handle a wide range of fluids, were increasingly adopted for critical applications where accuracy and reliability were paramount. Technological advancements, including the integration of smart and energy-efficient features, were enhancing the overall outlook of the sector. However, the specific outlook can be influenced by economic conditions, technological developments, and industry trends, so it is advisable to check more recent sources for the latest information.

Positive displacement pumps transfer the fluid mechanically by repeatedly enclosing a fixed volume with the help of seals or valves. The pump’s action is cyclic, which is driven by screws, lobes, diaphragms, vanes, or gears. These are preferred in the oil & gas industry mainly because of the limitations of the centrifugal pumps. Positive displacement pumps work at lower speeds which makes them less prone to damages caused by high viscosity oils and slurries. These are used when applications require accurate dosing. The industry is further segmented into reciprocating and rotary pumps.

Access the Global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Rotary Pumps Market Insights

The global rotary pumps market size was estimated at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing fluid handling requirements in various industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, and wastewater treatment, have been primarily driving the market growth. As these rotary pumps are flexible in terms of handling various fluids across different viscosity ranges, they are becoming a more suitable option. Companies are under more pressure than ever to reduce their carbon footprint. Strategic investments in environmentally friendly technologies, particularly energy-efficient rotary pumps, have shown to be successful in reducing energy use and emissions. To better fit with sustainable corporate practices and environmental goals, organizations are prioritizing product usage to increase the carbon efficiency of their facility operations.

The growth in the construction and oil & gas industries in the U.S. is a key factor contributing to a rise in demand for rotary pumps. As rotary pumps are significantly used in the oil & gas industry to transport fluid from one point to another during the refining process, the U.S. market will witness significant growth. Furthermore, the U.S. has the most robust chemical processing industry, which widely uses rotary pumps to transfer varying-density fluids during the manufacturing process. With a rise in the operations of the chemical processing industry, product demand is expected to increase in the U.S. The ever-changing end-use industry needs and rising importance of energy efficiency & sustainability showcase the future market trends.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book – Rotary Pumps and Reciprocating Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Reciprocating Pumps Market Insights

The global reciprocating pumps market size was estimated at USD 8.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. To generate high-pressurized fluid transmission in hydraulic systems, manufacturing systems, and injection & dosing systems, these pumps are essential. Hence, the market for reciprocating pumps is being driven by the expansion of numerous industries like manufacturing, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. Reciprocating pumps are positive displacement pumps that displace a fixed amount of fluid under pressure. They transfer the fluid from one place to another by increasing its pressure. They can be designed to achieve varying constant discharge rates. They are used to transfer gases and liquids across commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

The growth in the oil & gas industry in the U.S. is a key factor contributing to the rise in demand for reciprocating pumps. As reciprocating pumps are significantly used in the oil & gas industry for hydrocarbon exploration, production, and refining, the growth in the oil & gas sector in the U.S. is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of shale gas exploration by using the hydraulic fracturing technique in the U.S. is likely to propel the market growth.

Go through the table of content of Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Insights

Major market players include Ingersoll Rand SPX Flow; Alfa Laval; Viking Pump, Inc.; Grundfos; Schlumberger Limited; KSB Group; and Sulzer Ltd. Positive displacement pump manufacturers adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to gain greater market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter