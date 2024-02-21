Lucintel Forecasts Wearable Medical Device Market to Reach $24.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the wearable medical device market is projected to reach an estimated $24.3 billion by 2030 from $10.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness and importance of fitness and healthy lifestyle, rising chronic diseases, and technological innovations.

Browse 110 figures / charts and 71 tables in this 168 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in wearable medical device market by end use (healthcare & medical and remote patient monitoring), application (diagnostics and therapeutics), distribution channel (pharmacies/clinics, online, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the diagnostic wearable device segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare & medical and remote patient monitoring are the major end use segments of the global wearable medical device market. The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period because its advanced wireless communication technologies share patient medical records and activity with doctors over a period of time.

North America is expected to remain the largest as well as the highest growth region due to high disposable income, rising chronic conditions, and acceptance of technologically advanced products in this region.

Medtronic Plc, Roche Holding AG, Animas Corporation (Johnson & Johnson) are the major suppliers in the market.

