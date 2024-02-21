Lucintel Forecasts the Global Water Storage Tank Market to Reach $30.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global water storage tank market looks promising with opportunities in commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential sectors. The global water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $30.4 billion by 2030 from $19.9 billion by 2030 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major growth drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing concerns about water conservation, increasing government regulations for wastewater, and aging water infrastructure.

A total of 175 figures / charts and 133 tables are provided in this 250 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this water storage tank market report, download the report brochure.

Lucintel forecasts that the concrete water storage tank is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to low-cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements. Lucintel predicts that fiberglass water tanks will witness the highest growth because of light weight, high degree of chemical resistance, service life, and low maintenance cost.

Within the global water storage tank market, the municipal will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure spending. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing commercial construction activities.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.

McDermott International, Caldwell Tanks, Crom Corporation, Tank Connection, DN Tanks, Synalloy Corporation, Fiber Technology Corporation, ZCL Composites, Sintex Industries, and Superior Tank are the major suppliers in the water storage tank market.

