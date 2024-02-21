Rising Focus on Advanced Wound Care Drives Wound Debridement Industry Growth

Wound Debridement Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The global wound debridement industry was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Rising number of sports injuries, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and changing lifestyles are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are some of the major factors contributing to the rise in prevalence of non-communicable diseases. According to the IDF (International Diabetes Federation), in 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) had diabetes. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 Million by 2045.

Access the Global Wound Debridement Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Report Highlights

By product, the manual wound irrigation system segment held the largest market share of 55.3% in 2022 owing to the increasing incidence of burns and surgical site infection across the globe

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment held the largest revenue share of around 30.0% in 2022 due to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of diabetic patients in this region

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, acute wounds segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to rising trauma cases

Homecare segment is expected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population suffering from chronic wounds, who prefer homecare over hospital stay

Collagenase product segment held the largest share in 2022 due to rising incidence of chronic wounds

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising number diabetic patients in this region

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Wound Debridement Industry Data Book – Wound Irrigation Systems, Enzymatic Wound Debridement, Maggot Debridement Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Maggot Debridement Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the biobags segment held the largest market share in 2019 as it is safe to use and provides result in 14-28 days

The chronic wounds segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers across the globe

The wound care centers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding these institutions

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and untapped market for maggot debridement therapy.

Go through the table of content of Wound Debridement Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Wound Debridement Market Report Highlights

Gels accounted for the largest share by product in 2017 due to advantages such as no inflammation, reduced bleeding, and safe removal of necrotic tissues without causing infection

By wound type, diabetic foot ulcers are estimated to form the fastest growing segment due to the high prevalence of diabetes. About 15.0% of diabetic foot ulcers result in amputation. Therefore, need to heal the wound in its nascent stage is necessary

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Progressive economy, reforms to improve infrastructure, high unmet needs of a massive population, and availability of skilled labor is expected to drive the market in this region

Competitive Insights

The wound debridement industry is extremely fragmented, with both major and local market competitors. As the current market players step up their efforts to seize the majority in the industry, fierce competition is anticipated, with the degree of competitiveness perhaps rising even higher. Many market participants are engaging in various strategic activities, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic growth, to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter