Lucintel Forecasts Steel Pipe Market to Reach $109.9 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the steel pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $109.9 billion by 2030 from $87.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

Browse 129 figures / charts and 102 tables in this 209 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in steel pipe market by end use (oil and gas, automotive, potable water, wastewater, power generation, and others), product (seamless pipe and welded pipe), material (carbon steel, stainless steel, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (0–300 psi, >300–1000 psi, >1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that carbon steel pipes are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their increasing demand driven by growth in the oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. Lucintel projects that by material, stainless steel pipes will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Within the global steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

North America will remain the largest region due to an increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Chelpipe, and Tata Steel are the major suppliers in the steel pipe market.

