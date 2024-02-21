Lucintel Forecasts Siding Market to Reach $152.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the siding market is projected to reach an estimated $152.6 billion by 2030 from $121.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

Browse 129 figures / charts and 102 tables in this 187 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that vinyl will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Major players of siding market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Valmont Industries, Kingspan, James Hardie, Nichiha, Ply Gem, Louisiana Pacific, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Revere Building Products, and Lixil Group Corporation are among the major siding providers.

