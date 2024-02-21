Lucintel Forecasts Plastic Pipe Market to Reach $147.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Plastic Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $147.2 billion by 2030 from $98.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic pipe market by plastic pipe market by polymer/plastic type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; by diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that PE pipes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

Within the global the global plastic pipe market is segmented into potable water, wastewater, electrical and telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas by application, the wastewater segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.

Orbia, Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Advanced Drainage Systems are the major suppliers in the plastic pipe market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056