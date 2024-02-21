Lucintel Forecasts HDPE Pipe Market to Reach $40.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the HDPE Pipe Market is projected to reach an estimated $40.4 billion by 2030 from $28.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

Browse 133 figures / charts and 102 tables in this 228 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in HDPE pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that PE100 pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

Within the global HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.

Download sample by clicking on HDPE Pipe Market

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.

Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, and Astral Pipes are the major suppliers in the HDPE pipe Market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056