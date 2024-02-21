Kids Apparel Market is Projected to Increase at a 6.8% CAGR , Reach at a US$ 386.19 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global kids apparel market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 200.03 billion in 2023 to US$ 386.19 billion by 2033 end.

Per the prediction, the children’s apparel market is expected to have good growth in the next period. There is a rising factor of investment in the establishment of brands which targets the needs of parents and children; this projection can increase the market growth. The organized retailers are attracting consumers in more number with many different ploys such as promotion strategy, product assortment, targeted advertisement, and better visual merchandising.

Brands that catered to only adults have now expanded their product lines to provide clothes for children as well. Additionally, many new trends inspired by child celebrities and rising exposure to social media platforms are augmenting the sales of kids’ apparel.

The clothing-related purchases for kids’ wear are surging among parents. This can be associated with the surging newborns across the globe, which has boosted the demand for kids’ apparel products. Substantial progress has been made to lessen the child mortality rate globally, which has positively influenced the overall market. For instance, as per 2021 World Bank statistics, 25% of the global population is under the age of 15 years.

Key Highlights:

China is a significant market for kids’ apparel. Certain factors that positively influence the market include a rising birth rate, robust economic growth, and increasing disposable incomes.

The United States kids apparel industry is being driven by the influence of social media and new emerging apparel trends. Matching outfits and miniature, age-appropriate variants of adult clothing for kids are witnessing heightened demand. As a result, the market in the United States is projected to rise over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the boys’ segment is projected to account for a significant market. The girls’ segment is expected to exhibit prominent growth over the forecast period due to slowly shifting preferences owing to evolving trends.

Based on product type, the casual segment is projected to witness significant growth over the stipulated time frame. At present, parents are more concerned about children’s health and opt for comfortable, light, and easy-to-wear clothes throughout the day.

New Market Updates

In September 2022, Carter’s Inc. partnered with Hilary Duff to introduce a limited edition of Hilary Duff x Carter’s children’s wear. The new collection comprises bright and neutral colors that easily mix-match. It includes layering accessories and pieces that allow quick changes and provide alternatives for girls, boys, and various gender-neutral styles.

In June 2021, Row, a luxury brand, introduced its first-ever kids’ line of clothing that happens to be gender-neutral. The new offering consists of crewneck sweaters, belted cardigans, and lounge pants, all in luxurious cashmere.

In April 2021, Carter’s Inc. united with TerraCycle, which specializes in international recycling, to introduce KidCycle, its recycling program, to recycle children’s wear nationwide.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Formal

Casual

Semi-formal

By End User:

Boys

Girls

By Age Group:

0-12 Months

1-5 Years

5-10 Years

10-12 Years

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

