Polywoven Bags Market Growth, Industry Trend, Demand and Opportunities by 2033

Polywoven bags, also known as polypropylene woven bags, are versatile packaging solutions used in various industries for the transportation and storage of bulk goods. These bags are made from woven polypropylene fabric, which is known for its durability and strength.

The polywoven bags market is likely to be valued at US$ 5,219.4 million as of 2023 and is anticipated to value at US$ 8,341.2 million in 2033. This market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for polywoven bags is primarily attributed to the growing necessity for efficient product storage and a range of other factors. Polywoven bags have gained substantial traction in the market due to their pivotal role in preserving product integrity, extending the shelf life of stored items, and safeguarding them against various external factors.

Start Up Ecosystem

The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving within the polywoven bags market as start-ups actively explore avenues to enhance the quality of polywoven bags, meeting the heightened demand for robust solutions across various sectors.

Emerging players such as erthos, Triplew, Ecokaari, and DAN*NA are at the forefront of this innovation. Their primary focus is on crafting lightweight polywoven bags that strike the right balance between durability and efficiency. These start-ups leverage cutting-edge technology to imbue polywoven bags with highly resistant features, ensuring the utmost safety and protection for the products they carry. In their pursuit of excellence, these entrepreneurial ventures are not only reshaping the polywoven bags landscape but also contributing to the broader narrative of sustainable and technologically advanced packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics

Diverse varieties of polywoven bags are available to cater to specific storage needs, considering factors such as the type of product, desired shape, and size preferences of manufacturers. The ability for customization is expected to contribute significantly to the escalating demand for polywoven bags.

Anticipated is a notable surge in the adoption of polywoven bags, driven by their composition of polypropylene or polyethylene strips intricately woven in different directions, creating a lightweight and durable packaging solution. This unique combination of characteristics is precisely what customers seek when in search of a sturdy and reliable packaging material.

The sales trajectory of polywoven bags is poised for growth due to their reusability, providing companies with a cost-effective packaging solution. Additionally, the waterproof and tear-resistant attributes make polywoven bags ideal for storing dry bulk products like grains, sugar, cement, sand, and various chemicals. This versatility is anticipated to further propel the expansion of the polywoven bags market.

Key Players:

  • H Polesy & Co Pty Ltd
  • LC Packaging
  • Mondi Group
  • Anita Plastics Inc.
  • Knack Packaging
  • AEP Industries Inc.
  • Interplast Group
  • Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC
  • Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company
  • Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co
  • Inova Pvt. Ltd.
  • Daman Polyfabs

Recent Developments

  • May 2023 – Nova Chemicals, a polyethylene supplier partnered with biaxial film manufacturers around the world to produce BOPE-HD (biaxially oriented high-density polyethylene) film on commercial tenter frame lines. BOPE-HD is a fully recyclable alternative to traditional, non-recyclable mixed material films for flexible packaging.
  • July 2023 – easy2cool invented and launched a paperfloc Eco-liner bag, in partnership with Mondi that contains shredded recycled paper to insulate cold products. This team-up has been done with the intent to replace unnecessary plastic for insulation packaging dedicated to e-commerce.

Key Segmentation

By Product:

  • Linear
  • Non-Linear

By Material:

  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene

By Application:

  • Fertilizer bags
  • Flour bags
  • Seed bags
  • Solid chemicals
  • Cement bags
  • Sugar/Salt Packaging bags
  • Sandbags

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

