Lipids Market to Be Worth US$22.5Billion by 2032| Future Market Insights Inc.

The global lipids market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2022 to 2032, to reach a value of US$ 22.5 Bn by 2032. Lipids market accounted for 25% of the total fats and oil industry globally in 2022, as per the latest study. Lipids market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2021.

The global lipids market refers to the industry that encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of various lipid-based products. Lipids are a broad group of organic compounds that include fats, oils, waxes, and related substances. They play a crucial role in various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal feed.

The lipids market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with certain types of lipids, such as omega-3 fatty acids. These lipids are known to promote heart health, brain function, and overall well-being, leading to a rise in their demand.

Lipids are termed as a large organic compounds that fall below the training of fatty acid derivatives or closely associated compounds. Lipids are normally insoluble in water however exhibit high ranges of solubility in natural solvents & alcohols. Lipids include esters & fat with analogous properties & further represent carbohydrates & proteins. The number one functions of lipids include stowing strength, signaling and performing as key structural additives for cell membranes.

Global Lipids Market: Dynamics

The worldwide lipids market is envisioned to be driven by way of the increasing demand from non-public and cosmetics programs wherein lipids are used as components and uncooked substances in the manufacturing of cosmetics. The customer inclination closer to the usage of cosmetics and skin care merchandise with herbal ingredients has been the important thing riding pressure for the demand for lipids in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Lipids find a extensive variety of programs in the cosmetics utilized in make-up and pores and skin care, which account for a blended cost percentage of greater than 50% in the global cosmetics market. Increasing in line with capita disposable profits in developing regions is some other riding force for the growth within the income of cosmetics in regions/nations which includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa, China and India. Developing tendencies in the meals and beverage industry have brought about severa fitness-associated issues among the global populace, and for that reason, the nutraceutical enterprise has been a success in attracting a huge client base.

North America is considered to be one of the key worldwide markets in terms of the call for for nutraceutical merchandise. As consistent with the reports of FICCI, expanded healthcare fees and rescission have coupled the consequences at the growth of the nutraceutical enterprise in North America. Growing cognizance concerning health, attributable to excessive life expectancy, is any other key motive contributing to the boom of the nutraceutical enterprise wherein the call for for lipids as ingredients is excessive.

Global Lipids Market: Regional Market Projections

On the basis of region/country, China is anticipated to dominate the global lipids market throughout the forecast period. In China, the lipids market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, APAC and North America are anticipated to register relatively higher CAGRs in the global lipids market during the forecast period. These two regions, coupled with Latin America, are expected to register attractive growth rates in the global lipids market during the forecast period. The Europe lipids market is at a mature stage and is expected to witness slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Lipids Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players reported in this study on the global lipids market include Lipoid GmbH, Wilmar international, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., VAV Life Sciences, Corden Pharma International, Chemi S.p.A, Stepan Company, NOF Corporation, Cayman Chemical Company, Merck Millipore Ltd, ABITEC Corporation Archer Daniels Midland Company and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., among others.

Lipids Market By Category

By Product Type, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Omega 3 & Omega 6

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Others

By Applications, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Nutrition & Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Sales Channel, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, Lipid Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

