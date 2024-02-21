Automotive Door Latch Market Set to Grow to US$ 9.3 Billion by 2033

The global automotive door latch market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2033. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.3 billion by 2033, from US$ 6.0 billion in 2023.

New-age features such as smart sensors and touch-enabled locking systems are appealing to a wider consumer base.

Expansion of the automotive industry due to the rise in disposable incomes

Diverse application of automotive door latches for the manufacture of aircraft, medical equipment, as well as chemicals.

Few Factors Deterring the Market Growth:

High cost of equipment

Operational as well as functional impediments

Innovations Help Key Players Sustain Market Growth

Currently, there is a growing demand for new variants due to a surge in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. This is also bolstered by the current collective government efforts incentivizing the adoption of electric/hybrid cars. Hence, the key payers need to innovate for developing custom designs.

The demand for automotive parts for premium cars is also on the rise. Manufacturers need to build sophisticated and highly efficient automotive latches for utility in these sophisticated automobiles. Currently, consumers are keen on improving ease of operation, while not compromising on the safety aspects. There is also demand for specialized automotive latches that help prevents theft in vehicles. It Is one of the major uses of specialized automotive latches.

Market innovations Bolstered by Key Mergers :

Enhancement of product profile through technological innovations is the key focus of market players. To further such endeavors, the current trends point to rampant mergers and acquisitions. New-age technologies such as AI and smart sensors are being implemented through the resource pooling of key players. A growing trend is there of partnerships with technological giants.

Automotive Latch Market – Key Developments::

Magna recently launched the comfort plus door latch that aims to improve efficiency and reduce noise. The product does this effectively by converting sliding friction into rolling friction for ease. It Is one of the key uses of this product and benefits immensly.

Honeywell recently adopted the “corporate latch” strategy in which the same latch is used across different manufacturing platforms. Honeywell’s latest design is meant to help maximize reuse while reducing the tooling costs.

Latch, recently launched Latch OS, which enables the smart integration with Honeywell thermostats, Sonos speakers, and even Leviton light switches. All these can be centrally controlled using the Latch app.

August is a startup system that aims at providing smart access/ latch systems. It can also be controlled through a mobile application to prevent thefts.

Leading Key Players operating in the Automotive Latch Market are given below:

STRATTEC

Kiekert AG

Inteva Products LLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

WITTE Automotive GmbH

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

U-Shin Ltd

Shivani Locks Private Limited

MITSUI KINZOKU

Automotive Door Latch Market by Category

By Latch Type:

Side Door Latch

Tailgate Latch

Hood Latch

By Function:

Electronically Operated

Mechanically Operated

By Vehicle Type:

Compact Car

Mid-Size

Luxury Car

SUV

HCV

LCV

By Sales Channel:

Aftermarket

OEM

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

